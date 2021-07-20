Alexa
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 06:11
STUART, Fla. (AP) — An alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park Monday, officials said.

The attack occurred shortly before noon at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart, according to a Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water, officials said. The 9-foot (3-meter) alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free. Officials said the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) to meet a medical helicopter, officials said. A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

State wildlife officers were investigating the attack.

