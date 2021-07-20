Alexa
Zoom, Royal Caribbean fall; Cytokinetics, SPX Flow rise

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 04:21
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Royal Caribbean Group, down $2.88 to $69.51.

Cruise lines and other travel-related companies fell over concerns that pandemic is worsening in hotspots around the world.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $7.77 to $354.20.

The video conferencing technology company is buying cloud-based call center Five9.

SPX Flow Inc., up $13.84 to $75.93.

The engineered flow components maker reportedly turned down a buyout offer from Ingersoll Rand.

Cytokinetics Inc., up $7.77 to $27.

The drug developer released encouraging results from a study on a potential heart disease treatment.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down $3.39 to $36.35

A chemical leak at the amusement park operator's Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Texas left dozens of people with minor skin irritation and respiratory issues.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $1.39 to $34.79.

The egg producer reported a surprise fiscal fourth-quarter loss.

Hess Corp., down $2.72 to $73.65.

Oil prices slumped and dragged energy stocks lower.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $4.94 to $146.97.

Bond yields fell and weighed down bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Updated : 2021-07-20 05:53 GMT+08:00

