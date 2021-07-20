Alexa
Man convicted of killing driver during speeding livestream

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 04:07
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been convicted of vehicular homicide after prosecutors say he hit a car while driving around 120 mph (193 mph) during a Facebook livestream showing him speeding.

A jury in Adams County found Bryan Kirby guilty Thursday in the 2018 crash, District Attorney Brian Mason said Monday. He was also found guilty of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of fatal accident.

Kirby was accused of driving as fast as 167 mph (269 kph) during the livestream on a highway near Denver while making comments to viewers about his speed. At the end, he rapidly crossed from the left lane to the right and crashed into a sedan from behind, Mason said. The phone appeared to tumble inside Kirby's vehicle before the video stopped.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, he said.

“This death was preventable. Recklessly driving at an outrageous speed and livestreaming at the same time is not acceptable in this community,” Mason said.

Kirby will be sentenced Sept. 10.

Updated : 2021-07-20 05:52 GMT+08:00

