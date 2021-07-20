Alexa
BC-US--Sugar, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 03:17
New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Aug 17.07 Down .64
Sep 17.70 17.79 17.05 17.07 Down .64
Oct 17.52 Down .58
Dec 17.52 Down .58
Feb 18.10 18.15 17.50 17.52 Down .58
Apr 17.28 17.32 16.74 16.75 Down .53
Jun 16.52 16.60 16.10 16.11 Down .47
Sep 16.19 16.23 15.79 15.81 Down .42
Dec 15.96 Down .39
Feb 16.30 16.31 15.94 15.96 Down .39
Apr 15.32 15.33 15.05 15.06 Down .30
Jun 14.56 14.61 14.39 14.39 Down .23
Sep 14.12 14.20 14.01 14.01 Down .14
Dec 14.18 Down .07
Feb 14.21 14.22 14.18 14.18 Down .07
Apr 13.85 13.86 13.85 13.85 Down .05

Updated : 2021-07-20 05:50 GMT+08:00

