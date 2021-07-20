New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Aug
|17.07
|Down .64
|Sep
|17.70
|17.79
|17.05
|17.07
|Down .64
|Oct
|17.52
|Down .58
|Dec
|17.52
|Down .58
|Feb
|18.10
|18.15
|17.50
|17.52
|Down .58
|Apr
|17.28
|17.32
|16.74
|16.75
|Down .53
|Jun
|16.52
|16.60
|16.10
|16.11
|Down .47
|Sep
|16.19
|16.23
|15.79
|15.81
|Down .42
|Dec
|15.96
|Down .39
|Feb
|16.30
|16.31
|15.94
|15.96
|Down .39
|Apr
|15.32
|15.33
|15.05
|15.06
|Down .30
|Jun
|14.56
|14.61
|14.39
|14.39
|Down .23
|Sep
|14.12
|14.20
|14.01
|14.01
|Down .14
|Dec
|14.18
|Down .07
|Feb
|14.21
|14.22
|14.18
|14.18
|Down .07
|Apr
|13.85
|13.86
|13.85
|13.85
|Down .05