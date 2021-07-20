Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/20 03:17
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $5.39 to $66.42 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell $4.97 to $68.62 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 14 cents to $2.11 a gallon. August heating fell 12 cents to $1.99 a gallon. August natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $5.80 to $1,809.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 66 cents to $25.14 an ounce and September copper fell 12 cents to $4.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.48 Japanese yen from 110.08 yen. The euro fell to $1.1792 from $1.1809.

Updated : 2021-07-20 05:50 GMT+08:00

