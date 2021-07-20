New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|159.50
|159.50
|155.25
|155.25
|Down 5.95
|Sep
|159.35
|Down 4.75
|Sep
|160.50
|160.50
|155.65
|156.40
|Down 4.95
|Oct
|159.35
|Down 4.75
|Dec
|163.20
|163.30
|158.55
|159.35
|Down 4.75
|Mar
|165.85
|165.85
|161.15
|161.75
|Down 4.60
|May
|166.20
|166.20
|162.50
|162.90
|Down 4.45
|Jul
|164.60
|166.20
|163.65
|163.80
|Down 4.35
|Sep
|165.80
|166.85
|164.25
|164.45
|Down 4.30
|Dec
|166.30
|167.60
|165.20
|165.20
|Down 4.25
|Mar
|166.85
|167.90
|165.80
|165.80
|Down 4.25
|May
|166.25
|Down 4.20
|Jul
|167.65
|167.65
|166.60
|166.60
|Down 4.10
|Sep
|168.15
|168.15
|166.95
|166.95
|Down 4.10
|Dec
|168.20
|168.90
|167.65
|167.65
|Down 4.10
|Mar
|168.35
|Down 4.15
|May
|169.30
|Down 4.15