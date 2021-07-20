Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/20 03:18
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 159.50 159.50 155.25 155.25 Down 5.95
Sep 159.35 Down 4.75
Sep 160.50 160.50 155.65 156.40 Down 4.95
Oct 159.35 Down 4.75
Dec 163.20 163.30 158.55 159.35 Down 4.75
Mar 165.85 165.85 161.15 161.75 Down 4.60
May 166.20 166.20 162.50 162.90 Down 4.45
Jul 164.60 166.20 163.65 163.80 Down 4.35
Sep 165.80 166.85 164.25 164.45 Down 4.30
Dec 166.30 167.60 165.20 165.20 Down 4.25
Mar 166.85 167.90 165.80 165.80 Down 4.25
May 166.25 Down 4.20
Jul 167.65 167.65 166.60 166.60 Down 4.10
Sep 168.15 168.15 166.95 166.95 Down 4.10
Dec 168.20 168.90 167.65 167.65 Down 4.10
Mar 168.35 Down 4.15
May 169.30 Down 4.15

Updated : 2021-07-20 05:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her