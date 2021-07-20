BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2298
|Down
|73
|Sep
|2300
|2303
|2236
|2239
|Down
|81
|Oct
|2298
|Down
|73
|Dec
|2365
|2365
|2295
|2298
|Down
|73
|Mar
|2380
|2382
|2319
|2324
|Down
|70
|May
|2395
|2400
|2340
|2345
|Down
|68
|Jul
|2410
|2416
|2357
|2363
|Down
|69
|Sep
|2434
|2434
|2375
|2380
|Down
|69
|Dec
|2436
|2438
|2377
|2381
|Down
|70
|Mar
|2441
|2444
|2385
|2385
|Down
|68
|May
|2423
|2424
|2401
|2401
|Down
|60