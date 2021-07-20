BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2298 Down 73 Sep 2300 2303 2236 2239 Down 81 Oct 2298 Down 73 Dec 2365 2365 2295 2298 Down 73 Mar 2380 2382 2319 2324 Down 70 May 2395 2400 2340 2345 Down 68 Jul 2410 2416 2357 2363 Down 69 Sep 2434 2434 2375 2380 Down 69 Dec 2436 2438 2377 2381 Down 70 Mar 2441 2444 2385 2385 Down 68 May 2423 2424 2401 2401 Down 60