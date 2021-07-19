American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|56
|38
|.596
|_
|Tampa Bay
|55
|38
|.591
|½
|Toronto
|48
|42
|.533
|6
|New York
|48
|44
|.522
|7
|Baltimore
|30
|62
|.326
|25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|56
|36
|.609
|_
|Cleveland
|47
|43
|.522
|8
|Detroit
|43
|51
|.457
|14
|Minnesota
|39
|53
|.424
|17
|Kansas City
|37
|55
|.402
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|38
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|53
|42
|.558
|3½
|Seattle
|50
|44
|.532
|6
|Los Angeles
|46
|46
|.500
|9
|Texas
|35
|58
|.376
|20½
___
Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 7, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0
Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0
Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Oakland 2
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.