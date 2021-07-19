All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|56
|38
|.596
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|28-19
|28-19
|Tampa Bay
|55
|38
|.591
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|28-17
|27-21
|Toronto
|48
|42
|.533
|6
|2½
|6-4
|W-4
|22-20
|26-22
|New York
|48
|44
|.522
|7
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|25-23
|23-21
|Baltimore
|30
|62
|.326
|25
|21½
|3-7
|W-2
|13-30
|17-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|56
|36
|.609
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|33-15
|23-21
|Cleveland
|47
|43
|.522
|8
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|24-19
|23-24
|Detroit
|43
|51
|.457
|14
|9½
|5-5
|W-3
|24-22
|19-29
|Minnesota
|39
|53
|.424
|17
|12½
|5-5
|L-3
|22-25
|17-28
|Kansas City
|37
|55
|.402
|19
|14½
|2-8
|L-2
|22-24
|15-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|56
|38
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|29-19
|27-19
|Oakland
|53
|42
|.558
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|28-24
|25-18
|Seattle
|50
|44
|.532
|6
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|29-20
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|46
|46
|.500
|9
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|27-22
|19-24
|Texas
|35
|58
|.376
|20½
|17
|2-8
|L-5
|22-25
|13-33
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|48
|42
|.533
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|28-14
|20-28
|Philadelphia
|47
|45
|.511
|2
|6
|7-3
|W-2
|27-17
|20-28
|Atlanta
|45
|47
|.489
|4
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|25-24
|20-23
|Washington
|43
|49
|.467
|6
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|25-24
|18-25
|Miami
|40
|53
|.430
|9½
|13½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-21
|18-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|56
|39
|.589
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|27-21
|29-18
|Cincinnati
|48
|45
|.516
|7
|5½
|5-5
|L-3
|23-23
|25-22
|Chicago
|46
|47
|.495
|9
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|28-17
|18-30
|St. Louis
|46
|47
|.495
|9
|7½
|5-5
|W-2
|25-19
|21-28
|Pittsburgh
|36
|57
|.387
|19
|17½
|6-4
|L-1
|21-26
|15-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|58
|34
|.630
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|30-13
|28-21
|Los Angeles
|58
|36
|.617
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|30-14
|28-22
|San Diego
|55
|41
|.573
|5
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|33-19
|22-22
|Colorado
|41
|53
|.436
|18
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|32-19
|9-34
|Arizona
|27
|68
|.284
|32½
|27½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-30
|11-38
___
Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 7, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0
Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0
Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Oakland 2
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game
San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Washington 8, San Diego 7, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Miley 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 8-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.