By Associated Press
2021/07/19 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;82;76;Partly sunny;84;76;SW;11;77%;38%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;105;92;Sunny and very warm;106;96;ENE;7;42%;11%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;106;77;Sunny and very warm;102;74;W;15;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;79;70;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;E;8;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;73;54;Decreasing clouds;74;57;NNE;4;64%;9%;6

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;69;56;Clouds and sunshine;65;55;W;9;72%;79%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;104;82;Warm with sunshine;102;84;NW;6;10%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;80;60;Sun and clouds;82;59;NE;13;40%;24%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy, cool;61;40;Cloudy;65;50;E;3;56%;44%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;87;74;Sunshine, pleasant;88;76;SW;7;54%;7%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;57;51;A passing shower;60;47;NNW;6;73%;57%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;118;92;Winds subsiding, hot;120;91;NW;17;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;91;73;Decreasing clouds;92;75;SSW;6;62%;29%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;80;68;A t-storm in spots;79;69;W;13;76%;55%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;90;80;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;80;SW;8;82%;94%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;Breezy in the p.m.;83;72;W;12;66%;27%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;84;73;A t-storm around;86;73;ESE;4;73%;71%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;76;66;A shower and t-storm;77;62;W;9;82%;61%;5

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;68;58;Variable cloudiness;68;60;W;8;59%;28%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;63;50;Some sun, a t-storm;66;51;SE;8;70%;78%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;82;49;Sunny and nice;81;56;ESE;7;30%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;84;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;58;NNW;15;48%;25%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;75;57;Decreasing clouds;74;57;E;4;69%;8%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Very warm;91;70;Partly sunny;89;66;NW;6;62%;65%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;75;60;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;NW;8;57%;4%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;54;37;Mostly sunny;60;39;NW;7;72%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;64;Clouds and sun;85;65;E;6;34%;16%;6

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm around;87;80;Clouds and sun;90;78;NNE;8;66%;6%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;82;Sunny and hot;103;81;NE;10;20%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;62;50;A little p.m. rain;56;47;WNW;8;72%;82%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;79;68;A shower;80;68;SSE;4;64%;62%;11

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;95;81;Cloudy and very warm;97;81;W;11;58%;41%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunny and nice;80;68;Mostly sunny;85;67;NNE;5;54%;42%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in places;89;81;A morning shower;88;81;WSW;9;72%;81%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, nice;72;58;Periods of sun;70;59;WNW;10;63%;55%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny intervals;87;79;Partial sunshine;88;80;WSW;7;74%;28%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;ENE;7;59%;46%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;86;69;A shower in the p.m.;86;70;SSE;15;66%;66%;8

Delhi, India;Rain;84;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;79;S;9;95%;74%;3

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;94;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;66;SSW;7;35%;56%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;92;81;Morning showers;92;81;SSE;7;76%;86%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;70;Mostly sunny;89;72;SSE;5;61%;20%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;Mostly sunny;73;58;E;8;71%;30%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;Clouds and sun;96;72;NNE;8;19%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;85;67;Mostly sunny;83;67;WSW;10;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;SSE;4;71%;67%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;N;5;42%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;75;A thunderstorm;87;75;S;5;76%;57%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;71;54;A shower and t-storm;71;52;NW;12;60%;62%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;Clouds and sun;92;79;WSW;10;71%;44%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;80;79;A couple of t-storms;81;80;E;12;92%;90%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;76;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;ENE;18;56%;72%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;Cloudy, p.m. showers;81;71;W;9;89%;100%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain and a t-storm;87;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;72;SE;10;86%;97%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;84;76;Lots of sun, humid;87;76;SW;7;65%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;W;6;73%;75%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;98;91;Mostly sunny;97;89;S;6;48%;9%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;60;37;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;WNW;6;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with hazy sun;100;72;A t-storm around;89;68;S;9;30%;74%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;83;Very windy, a shower;92;86;WSW;24;68%;65%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;81;69;A drenching t-storm;78;70;S;4;90%;79%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing;95;82;Partly sunny;97;78;SSE;14;36%;44%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;82;64;Partly sunny, humid;79;62;NW;8;79%;75%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;91;81;A t-storm in spots;92;81;ENE;20;59%;41%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;87;68;Partly sunny;87;69;WSW;6;59%;14%;8

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;91;82;A stray thunderstorm;90;82;SW;5;82%;74%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy, nice;93;77;Partly sunny;93;80;ENE;5;66%;48%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;33;Clouds and sun, mild;58;30;WNW;6;34%;30%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;85;75;A shower in places;85;74;SW;7;76%;58%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;60;Partly sunny;64;61;S;5;80%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;73;64;Nice with sunshine;79;63;NNW;10;64%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A thunderstorm;85;65;Sunshine, a t-storm;83;64;SSE;4;62%;76%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;90;68;Partly sunny;89;70;SSW;7;50%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;83;67;Mostly sunny;79;68;S;6;72%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;98;73;Sunny and hot;98;72;W;6;28%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;89;85;An afternoon shower;90;84;W;9;64%;78%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;NNE;4;78%;56%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;A p.m. t-storm;85;81;W;12;83%;86%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower;56;48;Showers;54;45;SW;15;81%;96%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;WNW;5;65%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A morning shower;87;80;A p.m. t-storm;87;81;SE;8;72%;71%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;75;59;Periods of sun, nice;76;59;NNW;6;55%;13%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower;87;77;Inc. clouds;84;77;SSW;15;67%;69%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with clearing;50;38;Sunshine;58;44;NW;9;75%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;84;70;Rain and a t-storm;78;63;SW;3;74%;91%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;Some sun;80;62;WNW;9;52%;10%;6

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;85;79;Heavy showers;85;80;WSW;13;89%;92%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;72;52;Some sun, pleasant;74;55;ENE;7;59%;36%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;83;72;Very warm and humid;89;74;SSW;6;51%;27%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;74;Sunny and less humid;94;72;W;10;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;71;54;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;NNE;4;70%;27%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;92;79;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;W;4;56%;8%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;Partly sunny;75;53;NE;6;42%;27%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Humid, a p.m. shower;85;65;A t-storm or two;80;60;W;8;75%;82%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;82;78;A shower in the a.m.;83;78;ESE;13;78%;80%;3

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;87;77;A thunderstorm;90;78;NW;8;76%;71%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;90;75;Showers around;87;73;E;5;84%;89%;10

Paris, France;Sunshine;85;65;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;ENE;7;55%;3%;8

Perth, Australia;A morning shower;63;54;Rain tapering off;62;60;NNE;13;80%;91%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;89;81;Clouds and sun;88;80;SW;7;67%;44%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;89;74;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;12;71%;64%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;94;74;A t-storm around;95;73;E;8;51%;41%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;72;54;Some sun;69;53;NNW;5;59%;28%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid, p.m. showers;88;72;A t-storm in spots;91;73;NW;4;69%;55%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Decreasing clouds;65;50;A few showers;69;49;S;8;52%;76%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;78;63;Mostly sunny;76;63;WNW;6;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;78;70;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;SSE;8;79%;70%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;56;52;Rain and drizzle;57;52;SSW;6;82%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;73;60;Partly sunny;77;60;W;8;47%;63%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;69;59;Partly sunny;69;56;NNE;6;56%;1%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;106;89;Mostly sunny and hot;112;90;SE;10;16%;4%;13

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a t-storm;89;69;Mostly sunny;89;70;W;6;54%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;72;64;Mainly cloudy;71;55;W;9;46%;72%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;58;Some sun;68;58;WSW;13;61%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;80;66;A couple of t-storms;82;67;ENE;9;66%;69%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;87;78;Sunshine and breezy;88;78;E;14;69%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;NNE;5;83%;71%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;76;55;A p.m. t-storm;68;57;WSW;6;85%;90%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;Mostly sunny;73;39;E;3;37%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;87;76;Partly sunny;89;75;ENE;9;74%;44%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;61;Mostly sunny;79;59;NNW;9;63%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;79;57;Some sun;71;54;NE;6;63%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm or two;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;WSW;4;65%;44%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;81;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;81;E;10;65%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;88;79;High clouds;89;81;SSE;9;70%;32%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;84;61;A shower and t-storm;81;61;W;10;75%;81%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;87;80;Nice with sunshine;87;79;ENE;13;66%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;Partly sunny;68;54;WNW;7;59%;28%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;63;47;Increasing clouds;63;51;WNW;12;55%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;97;82;A t-storm around;100;83;ENE;9;47%;71%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;68;62;A shower and t-storm;72;61;NW;13;62%;62%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;S;7;24%;5%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;100;73;Sunny and very hot;102;75;NNE;5;35%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sun and some clouds;97;78;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSE;8;19%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;91;81;Sunny and delightful;90;80;NNW;8;48%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;88;68;A t-storm in spots;89;70;NNE;6;54%;43%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Very warm and humid;92;77;Very warm and humid;92;76;S;8;62%;13%;7

Toronto, Canada;Humid, a p.m. shower;80;68;A p.m. t-storm;80;64;NW;7;73%;59%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;83;73;Sunny and nice;84;73;NNE;4;62%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;73;Sunny;91;72;NNW;11;39%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. shower;78;51;A p.m. t-storm;69;58;NE;5;80%;81%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;78;61;Mostly sunny;76;59;SE;5;48%;12%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;80;60;Periods of sun;75;58;NW;9;48%;27%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with a t-storm;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;SW;6;71%;77%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;Periods of sun, nice;73;56;NW;6;60%;30%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;75;56;Partly sunny;74;59;WNW;10;66%;41%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;52;48;Partly sunny;55;52;NNW;8;80%;8%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;83;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;SW;8;77%;79%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;Sunny and hot;97;75;NE;5;27%;1%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-07-19 23:37 GMT+08:00

