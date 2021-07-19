Lions confident Alun Wyn Jones is ready for first rugby test

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Alun Wyn Jones remains in contention to complete a remarkable injury recovery and feature for the British and Irish Lions in the first rugby test against South Africa on Saturday, according to defense coach Steve Tandy.

The loose forward came off the bench to play the last 25 minutes of the final warm-up match - a resounding 49-3 win over the Stormers - in Cape Town last Saturday.

It was an amazing turnaround for the 35-year-old Jones, who was initially ruled out of the trip after dislocating his shoulder against Japan on June 26.

The Welsh player was also replaced as tour captain by Ireland’s Conor Murray but has now been reinstated.

Asked whether the time he played was sufficient to push him into contention for the first of the three tests, Tandy said: “I believe so. I think Al historically has done some pretty special things.

“He's fit, he’s raring to go. It was only three weeks ago when he was injured but you see the training he’s been doing, he keeps himself in absolutely great shape, so there’ll be no issues there.”

Jones has played 148 tests for Wales and nine for the Lions.

“He’s got unbelievable experience and his leadership qualities are outstanding as well,” Tandy said.

The defense coach also confirmed that only one or two selection decisions for the first test were still outstanding.

Fly-half Finn Russell is the only player not being considered for the clash at the Cape Town Stadium.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports