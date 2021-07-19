Taiwan premier directs Cabinet to prepare for lowering pandemic alert level

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During an interagency COVID-19 meeting on Monday morning (July 19), Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chung (蘇貞昌) directed all government ministries and agencies to draw up epidemic prevention guidance for businesses under their jurisdiction, UDN reported.

The guidance should follow the principles set out by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in preparation for a possible lowering of the pandemic alert level after July 26.

Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that Monday’s meeting focused on the issues of medical resources, the degree to which the epidemic was under control, the adjustment of alert levels, and the relaxation of restrictions for all businesses.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare pointed out that currently the country’s medical resources are sufficient, with the vacancy rate for the 7,302 beds designated for treating COVID-19 at 90.9%, while the vacancy rate for the central quarantine centers is at 77.7%.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that since the moderate relaxation of the Level 3 alert restrictions last week, the epidemic curve has flattened and is nearing the standards for lowering the alert to Level 2. As the pandemic is still rampant around the world, border controls should continue to be tight, Chen said.

Agreeing on the continuation of strict border controls, Premier Su said that even if the alert level is to be lowered in the future, the relaxation of restrictions should be gradual.