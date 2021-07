Monday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Sandro Ehrat, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-3.

Vit Kopriva, Czech Republic, def. Johan Nikles, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-1.

Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Benoit Paire (6), France, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Jakub Paul and Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, def. Evan King and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, 6-3, 6-4.