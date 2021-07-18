Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Turkey slams top EU court on headscarf ban

By Deutsche Welle
2021/07/18 10:57
Turkey says allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions is a "clear violation of religious freedoms."

Turkey says allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions is a "clear violation of religious freedoms."

Turkey on Sunday denounced a judgment by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) to allow companies to ban the wearing of headscarves under "certain conditions”.

The ruling was made on Thursday after cases brought by two Muslim women in Germany who were suspended from their workplaces after they started wearing headscarves at work.

The court ruled that a company could justify its decision if they want to present a neutral image towards customers or to prevent social disputes.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said the ruling was a sign of rising Islamophobia at a time Muslim women in Europe are being subjected to increasing discrimination for their religious beliefs.

"At a time when Islamophobia, racism, and the poison of hatred, which took Europe hostage, are on the rise, the ECJ's decision not only ignores freedom of religion but also provides a basis and legal cover for discrimination"

The decision a clear violation of religious freedom

According to Reuters, Turkey further said allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions is a "clear violation of religious freedoms." The ministry added that the current ruling would worsen prejudices against Muslim women in Europe.

"It is a fact that Muslims are exposed to intolerance, hate speech and even violence, are widely stigmatized and excluded in socio-economic fields, and especially Muslim women are adversely affected by this situation” the statement read.

The Turkish presidency's communication director Fahrettin Altun also condemned the move, saying "this wrong decision is an attempt to grant legitimacy to racism."

The wearing of the traditional headscarf by Muslim women has over the years sparked controversy across Europe, underlining sharp divisions over integrating Muslims.

European nations have been repeatedly accused by Turkey of not doing enough to prevent discrimination against Muslims. Turkey said it will start publishing an annual report on what it calls examples of Islamophobia around the world.

The ECJ in response to whether headscarf bans at work represented a violation of the freedom of religion, said such bans were possible if justified by an employer's need to present a neutral image.

Updated : 2021-07-19 23:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths