Monday At Arka Tennis Club Gdynia, Poland Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay GDYNIA, POLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Gdynia at Arka Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Anna Blinkova (5), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Valeriya Olyanovskaya, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Irina Bara, Romania, def. Federica Di Sarra, Italy, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Weronika Falkowska, Poland, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Eden Silva, Britain, and Jamie Loeb, United States, def. Tayisiya Morderger and Yana Morderger, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.