Taiwan’s MediaTek adds two new chipsets to Helio G series

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek has launched two new chipsets for budget and mid-range smartphones — the Helio G96 and Helio G88.

Both chipsets are slight upgrades over their predecessors, the Helio G95 and Helio G85, without major changes to CPU or GPU layout, according to XDA Developers. The new system-on-chips (SoC) offer display, connectivity, and camera improvements.

The Helio G96 has an octa-core CPU configuration, with two ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores measured at up to 2.05 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. It supports 120 Hz displays at up to 1080p+ resolution, can integrate a 108-megapixel camera, and supports 4G LTE and dual SIM cards.

MediaTek’s Helio G88, on the other hand, is equipped with an octa-core CPU setup featuring two ARM Cortex-A75 cores operating at up to 2.0 GHz. The new SoC can support 90 Hz displays at up to 1080p+ resolution, in addition to handling a 64 MP camera sensor.