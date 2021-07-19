Alexa
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her

Man had been unloading groceries when toddler wandered in front of car

  1434
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/19 15:22
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Tainan man accidentally ran over his two-year-old daughter on Saturday afternoon (July 19), and the girl later died from her injuries.

The Tainan City Fire Bureau received a report at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday that a little girl had been struck by a car and suffered serious injuries to her head outside a residence in the city’s Jiangjun District, CNA reported.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the girl’s father and other members of the family performing CPR on the child, who was barely breathing. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, per CNA.

Jiangjun Police Station Deputy Chief Lin Hsu-geng (林旭耿) said the preliminary investigation indicated the girl’s father, surnamed Dai (戴), had driven his car to the lot in front of his house to unload groceries. However, after he finished unloading and as he was pulling away, he failed to notice the toddler and ran her over, Lin added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jiangjun District
Tainan
Tainan City Fire Bureau

Updated : 2021-07-19 18:20 GMT+08:00

