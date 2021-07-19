Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taichung's Beitun most popular emerging residential area in Taiwan: Real estate analyst

Beitun District sees nation’s highest net increase of residents in first six months of 2021, coinciding with new Taichung metro line

  131
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/19 15:44
（Yung Ching Realty photo)

（Yung Ching Realty photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A report has revealed that Beitun District in Taichung has recorded the highest net growth of residents in the first half of 2021, followed by Linkou and Tamsui districts in New Taipei, where housing prices are relatively low once again.

Beitun saw a net growth of 2,131 registered residents in the first six months of the year, which is believed to be associated with the newly launched Taichung metro line that connects the district to Taiwan High Speed Rail Taichung Station. Beitun has relatively cheap housing costs at NT$213,000 (US$7,591) per ping (3.3m2) on average, according to a list compiled by a real estate agency.

New Taipei's Linkou had the second-most newcomers in the first half of 2021, welcoming 1,510 people, followed by Tamsui with 1,027.

Taoyuan's Guishan, Taoyuan, and Yangmei districts; Kaohsiung's Renwu District; Taichung's Nantun District; Tainan's Annan District; and New Taipei's Wugu District were also among the top ten districts where people were moving this year.

The real estate agency explained that housing costs play a critical role in population growth, and the places on the list tend to be half the price of other districts in the same city or region, with the average price per ping in these popular districts sitting between NT$105,000 and NT$269,000.

City District Net increase of newcomers (Jan. to June, 2021) Housing cost (NTD per ping on average)
Taichung Beitun 2,131 $213,000
New Taipei Linkou 1,510 $269,000
New Taipei Tamsui 1,027 $237,000
Taoyuan Guishan 900 $206,000
Taoyuan Taoyuan 822 $220,000
Taoyuan Yangmei 640 $116,000
Kaohsiung Renwu 633 $158,000
Taichung Nantun 615 $241,000
Tainan Annan 558 $105,000
New Taipei Wugu 470 $255,000

(Source: Yung Ching Realty) (Taiwan News chart)

In addition to affordable housing, other primary strengths attracting people to these districts include good job opportunities, well-developed public transportation systems, and more age-friendly facilities within residential and public areas.

Justine Chen (陳金萍), head of research at Yung Ching Realty, said Beitun has become a popular residential area in recent years thanks to its relatively affordable housing cost, newly developed rail and metro lines, as well as the wholesaler Costco and shopping malls.

"New Taipei's Linkou and Taoyuan's Yangmei are the two rising residential areas in northern Taiwan which offer greater job opportunities as more Taiwanese manufacturers are returning home amid the trade tension between the United States and China," she added.
housing market
real estate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan real estate deals down 26% in May amid COVID surge
Taiwan real estate deals down 26% in May amid COVID surge
2021/05/20 17:56
Taiwan survey expects property prices to keep rising despite government campaign
Taiwan survey expects property prices to keep rising despite government campaign
2021/04/27 17:11
Taiwan act to curb real estate speculation set for launch on July 1
Taiwan act to curb real estate speculation set for launch on July 1
2021/04/07 20:34
Number of foreigners buying Taiwan real estate falls by 10%
Number of foreigners buying Taiwan real estate falls by 10%
2021/02/04 17:01
Taipei sees largest population drop since 1993
Taipei sees largest population drop since 1993
2021/01/12 14:15

Updated : 2021-07-19 16:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei