Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (July 19) reported 15 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the third day in a row with fewer than 20 local infections.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 21 new coronavirus cases, including 15 local cases and six imported infections. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 769.

Local cases

The latest local cases include eight males and seven females between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 14-17. As for the distribution of these cases, 11 were in New Taipei City, three were in Taoyuan, and one was in Taipei.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, nine are from known sources and six are from unknown sources. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said that the sole death reported on Monday, case No. 13,852, is a man in his 80s who had a chronic illness. Because he had come in contact with another confirmed case, he was tested for the virus on June 17 and tested positive on June 18, when he was admitted to a hospital isolation ward.

He was released from isolation on July 9. However, he died on July 17 due to "other reasons," according to the CECC.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,192 cases announced between May 11 and July 17, 12,268, or 86.4%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

Of the six imported cases reported on Monday, five were male and one was female, all between the ages of 20 and 50. They arrived in Taiwan from Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Poland, Denmark, and the U.S. between May 28 and July 17.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,778,511 COVID-19 tests, with 1,761,879 coming back negative. Out of the 15,429 confirmed cases, 1,235 were imported, 14,141 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 106 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 769 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 761 deaths from local infections, 382 were in New Taipei; 291 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 23 in Taoyuan; 13 in Changhua County; 10 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung. The eight other deaths were imported cases.