PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan

Post-war plan in video calls for making Ryukyu Islands independent country or vassal state of China

  2208
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/19 18:26
(YouTube, Inconvenient Truths-First Hand from China screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video by a Chinese military buff channel last week called for an all-out war with Japan were it to try to defend Taiwan from an invasion from China, outlining plans for dividing Japan into four countries and a vassal state after a supposed defeat by People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces.

On July 13, verified military commentary channel "Liujun Taolue" (六军韬略) uploaded a video titled “The United States and Japan will jointly defend Taiwan? Interference with our unification of Taiwan means Japan’s Destruction!” Within one day, the video had garnered 1.94 million views, 24,000 comments, and 53,000 likes on the YouTube-like platform Xigua.

The video lists out six major strategy points in the event Japan tries to intervene during a PLA invasion of Taiwan. First, it says that a pre-war strategy will be utilized in which Taiwan and Japan will become the "two main directions of attack."

It claims that Taiwan will be the main focus of the attack, but it can be adjusted to include "mainland Japan" at any time. In the event that nuclear weapons are not used, the narrator says that forces will be deployed "towards Japan" and Taiwan simultaneously, with the assault itself taking place on Taiwan first, followed by Japan "with full force and end[ing] with Japan's surrender."

The second point describes a counterattack against Japan and emphasizes that rather than the Ryuku Islands and southwestern Japan, the country's four major islands should be the prime target, with the strategic goal being "the annihilation of Japan." Harkening to Japan's unconditional surrender at the end of WWII, the narrator claims this war against Japan has "unlimited conditions" and is an "unlimited war," which would include the liberal use of tactical and strategic nuclear weapons.

Third, the video claims that China will team up with Russia and North Korea to form "three arrows" that will penetrate the heart of Japan. Fourth, the video pledges that "the first war will be the final war," and regardless of the use of nuclear weapons, "we will beat down Japan."

In the fifth section, the narrator vows that China will "crush Japan's will for war" and that if it tries to split Taiwan away from China, it will "surely stir up our national righteous indignation" and provide Chinese people with an opportunity to "take revenge." The video warns that Japan's participation in the war will "mobilize the whole nation" and escalate the conflict to a nuclear war, resulting in Japan's destruction.

In the sixth and last item, after Japan is hypothetically "defeated," the narrator threatens to take take "more severe measures" than the aftermath of WWII, including partitioning Japan's four largest islands into independent countries. The video's creators purport that the islands will be split up in accordance with "the wishes of the people of each island."

Each island nation would then supposedly have the right to build its own political institutions. Under the "supervision of China and Russia," each nation would create its own "peace constitution."

All four of these "countries" would fall under the administration of China and Russia, with both establishing military garrisons on the islands. Meanwhile, the Ryuku Islands would be broken off from Japan and either be administered by China or made into an independent country.

The video concludes with a vow to punish Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, and Deputy Prime Minister Aso Taro and force the Liberal Democratic Party and Japanese right-wing parties and organizations to pay "heavy war reparations."

According to Human rights activist Jennifer Zeng (曾錚), after she included English subtitles and posted her version of the video on her YouTube page on July 14, the original video was taken offline by its creators.

Translated version:

Full version:
Updated : 2021-07-19 23:32 GMT+08:00

