Din Tai Fung branch closes after employee confirmed with COVID

Soup dumpling restaurant's Xinsheng branch closed until July 20

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/19 13:58
Ding Tai Fung dishes (Din Tai Fung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Xinsheng branch of the renowned soup dumpling restaurant Din Tai Fung on Sunday (July 18) closed for three days after an employee working in the dining area was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

The Xinsheng restaurant said that it was aware of the possibility of a confirmed case on Thursday, so it closed Friday and had all employees tested for the virus, CNA reported.

It then resumed operations on Saturday. However, after the eatery was notified of the diagnosed employee, it decided to close for three days until July 20.

The restaurant said that other branches are still operating normally and only offering take-out services. As Taiwan’s daily COVID cases continue to decrease in number, the Level 3 alert restrictions may be lifted on July 26.

Even with loosened rules, restaurants will still be required to set up partitions in dining areas, and customers will be expected to wear a mask when they leave their tables, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday. Chen added that whether the Level 3 alert will be lowered depends on if the government can maintain an adequate degree of control over the epidemic.
