TSMC’s Hsinchu expansion plan passes preliminary environmental assessment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) last Friday (July 16) received preliminary approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a proposed expansion of its Hsinchu Science Park facility.

TSMC plans to develop an 89.94-hectare plot in Hsinchu’s Baoshan Township that will include a next-generation 2 nm chip fab. If approved, the expansion project is expected to create around 2,500 jobs, according to CNA.

A special EPA committee gave a preliminary green light to the expansion but requested that the science park submit revised plans to control air pollution, manage waste, and increase the use of reclaimed water before Sept. 30. The agency said that once these issues are addressed, the expansion plan will be sent to the EPA’s Environmental Impact Assessment Review Committee for a final review.

TSMC is planning to carry out its Hsinchu expansion in two stages, with the first phase involving an R&D center that will focus on developing its 3 nm and 2 nm processes. The company has previously said it plans to hire around 8,000 workers for the center, which is expected to begin operations later this year.

The second phase of development includes TSMC’s 2 nm facility. The world’s largest contract chipmaker has said that it is progressing on its 2 nm technology, but it has yet to release a timetable for development.