Tropical Storm In-Fa could come closest to Taiwan on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that Tropical Storm In-Fa (烟花) will come closest to Taiwan on Friday (July 23), but there is currently a great deal of uncertainty as to whether it will directly hit the country.

According to the CWB, as of 2 a.m. this morning, Tropical Storm In-Fa was located at 23.9 degrees north latitude and 131.8 degrees east longitude, moving west at a speed of 7 kilometers per hour. It had a radius of 100 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 82 kph with gusts of up to 108 kph.

The sixth tropical storm of the year took shape in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 18). Due to the influence of the storm's periphery, Taiwan will likely begin to see rainy weather on Tuesday (July 20).



Map of Tropical Storm In-Fa's predicted path. (CWB image)

The CWB estimates that it could transform into a moderate typhoon on Tuesday, and the bureau may issue a sea warning as soon as Wednesday (July 21). This morning at 7 a.m., the Facebook page Weather Taiwan stated that according to most international weather models, In-Fa will approach the Japanese island of Miyako-jima on Thursday (July 22) and on Friday move northwest, approaching waters off the northeastern and northern coasts of Taiwan, before heading towards China on Saturday (July 24).

The CWB predicts that the periphery of the storm will bring showers to northern and northeastern Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday. Starting Wednesday, as the storm nears, wind and rain will noticeably increase in the north and northeast as well as in Matsu.



Projected path of Tropical Storm In-Fa. (JMA image)

However, Weather Taiwan pointed out that given the fact that there are still four to five days before the storm is at its closest, its forecasted path and impact on the country could change. A deviation in its current path could result in a significant difference in terms of the wind and rain it brings.

The public is advised to closely monitor the daily weather report on the tropical storm before engaging in outdoor activities.



Satellite image of Tropical Storm In-Fa. (NOAA image)