Taiwan's Tainan turning tourist spots into COVID vaccination sites

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan has designated three more tourist attractions as COVID-19 vaccination sites to encourage participation in the inoculation campaign.

The southern city is making the most of its plethora of historical and cultural resources by turning tourist spots into COVID immunization centers.

The three the city announced Sunday (July 18) are the Gold Coast Ark, Tsung-Yeh Arts and Cultural Center, and Siao-Long (Soulangh) Cultural Park.

Located on the beach, the Gold Coast Ark allows residents to take in the sunset after getting a shot. Open 4-8 p.m., the facility is also the first in the city to offer nighttime vaccination for people after they leave work.

Formerly a sugar plant during Japanese rule, the Tsung-Yeh Arts and Cultural Center has a host of historical edifices-turned-art workshops. The Siao-Long Cultural Park also once served as a sugar refinery, under the Meiji Sugar Corporation, and has become a hub for art-in-residence programs fostering exchanges among artists from around the world.

Each of the three sites will administer no more than 500 doses a day. Meanwhile, the city is planning to add more venues offering COVID inoculation at night.

Tainan previously announced four such venues slated to provide this service from July 23, including Tainan Metropolitan Park, which houses the famed Chimei Museum, Tainan Art Museum Building No. 2, the Taiwan Public Library, and the Hsu Shih Music Library.



Tsung-Yeh Arts and Cultural Center (Facebook photo)



Siao-Long (Soulangh) Cultural Park (Facebook photo)



Gold Coast Ark (Facebook photo)