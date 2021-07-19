Alexa
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today

Vaccine registration deadline for 18-49 year-olds is 12 p.m. July 19

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/19 10:37
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The third round of vaccine registration for both Taiwanese and foreign adults ends at 12 p.m. on Monday (July 19).

The latest round of registration on Taiwan's vaccine reservation platform, which was opened to all adults between the ages of 18 and 49, will close at noon. According to Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) statistics, more than 8.62 million people have registered their vaccine preferences on the website.

Starting on Tuesday (July 20), those who selected AstraZeneca as their vaccine of choice will receive a text message notifying them that they can make a reservation for the jab. According to the Workforce Development Agency (WDA), persons eligible for vaccine appointments in the third round include foreign nationals residing in Taiwan.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday (July 18), over 8.62 million had registered on the platform, with 359,307 opting solely for AstraZeneca, accounting for 4.16% of total registrants. Nearly 4.3 million, or 49.57%, indicated they were willing to be vaccinated with either the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccine.

Almost 4 million, or 46%, chose only Moderna. All told, about 4.63 million have listed AstraZeneca as at least one of the brands they are willing to be inoculated with.

Since 2 p.m. on July 11, some 1.12 million people have gone back into the system and re-selected AstraZeneca. Those who fill out the online form by noon on Monday and have selected AstraZeneca will receive a text message as early as Tuesday notifying them that they can make a reservation.

This round of vaccinations will only consist of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Those who opt only for Moderna will likely have to wait several weeks before they can make an appointment.

To register for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website. English instructions on how to use the registration can be found in this article.
Updated : 2021-07-19 16:10 GMT+08:00

