Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/19 08:47
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani prepares to hit against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim,...
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Ph...
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates his two-run home run as he rounds the bases during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against th...

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani prepares to hit against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim,...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Ph...

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates his two-run home run as he rounds the bases during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against th...

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

___

HIS TURN

Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game.

The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle.

Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland.

NO DERBY DOWNER

Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years because they say the exertion can wear them out and wrecks their swing.

Not so for Juan Soto.

The Washington star has hit three home runs in three games since taking part in the Derby on Tuesday night at Coors Field. Soto connected Sunday in an 8-7 win over the Padres.

Soto hopes to keep up his power surge when the Nationals open a series at home against Miami.

WELL EARNED

AL ERA leader Lance Lynn makes his first start for the White Sox since signing a $38 million, two-year contract through 2023.

The 34-year-old All-Star is 9-3 with a 1.99 ERA in 16 starts. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for pitchers Dane Dunning and Avery Weems.

Lynn and his Chicago teammates hold an eight-game lead in the AL Central going into a doubleheader at home against Minnesota. Lynn will start the opener.

MAKING HIS PITCH

San Diego right-hander Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.09 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list to pitch at Atlanta. He’s been out with left hip inflammation.

Darvish is 0-3 with a 6.62 ERA in four starts against the Braves.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-19 16:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei
Man dies in paragliding accident in New Taipei