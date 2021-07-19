Police: Bomb threat closed Mackinac Bridge for 3 hours

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — A bomb scare closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Law enforcement notified the Mackinac Bridge Authority of the threat and the bridge was closed in both directions around 2:15 p.m., the authority said in a tweet.

The Michigan State and Mackinaw City police investigated. Nothing was found after an “extensive search,” the authority said, and the bridge was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The more than 26,300-foot (8,016-meter) structure is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.