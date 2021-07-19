Alexa
Bangladesh wins 2nd ODI vs. Zimbabwe to take series

By Associated Press
2021/07/19 05:04
Zimbabwe batsman Wessly Madhevere plays a shot, during the second One Day International series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, at Harar...
Zimbabwe batsman Tendai Chatara, left and Luke Jongwe gesture, during the second One Day International series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangl...
Zimbabwe batsman Dion Myers plays a shot, during the second One Day International series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, at Harare Spor...
Bangladesh bowler Shoriful Islam, centre, celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwean batsman Blessing Muzarabani, during the second One Day International ser...

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Bangladesh won the second one-day international against Zimbabwe by three wickets with five balls remaining to claim the series on Sunday.

Bangladesh passed the victory target of 241 in the last over and finished on 242-7 to lead the series 2-0 with one game to play.

Shakib Al Hasan hit 96 not out to continue a brilliant series for him. His five wickets in the first game saw him become Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Shakib's unbeaten 69-run partnership with No. 9 Mohammad Saifuddin (28 not out) took Bangladesh home.

Zimbabwe had a chance when Bangladesh was 130-5 but couldn't keep the pressure on.

Wessley Madhevere made 56 in Zimbabwe's 240-9 in 50 overs. Captain Brendan Taylor scored 46.

Shakib also took two wickets with his left-arm spin to help Bangladesh's bowling effort.

The third ODI is on Tuesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-19 07:28 GMT+08:00

