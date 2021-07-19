Alexa
Top prospect Brandon Marsh gets start in center for Angels

By Associated Press
2021/07/19 03:35
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Marsh is making his major league debut and playing center field for the Los Angeles Angels in Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Marsh is considered the top prospect in the Angels' organization. He was drafted in the second round in 2016 and was batting .382 with two home runs and six RBIs in his last eight games with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Manager Joe Maddon said before the game that he hopes Marsh can remain on the roster the rest of the season, even when three-time AL MVP Mike Trout and Justin Upton return from stints on the injured list.

“I told (Marsh) don’t think you have to do anything differently. It’s the same game,” he said.

Marsh said he was surprised about being called up at this point of the season, especially since he had not been back at Salt Lake that long after missing nearly a month with right shoulder inflammation.

Infielder Kean Wong was optioned to Salt Lake to make room for Marsh.

___

Updated : 2021-07-19 07:26 GMT+08:00

