Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Russia: Wildfires in Siberia prompt smoke warning

By Deutsche Welle
2021/07/18 16:16
Forest fires in Siberia are an annual event, but they are gaining in intensity

Forest fires in Siberia are an annual event, but they are gaining in intensity

Smoke from wildfires raging in Siberia covered the city of Yakutsk on Sunday, prompting the mayor to warn all residents to stay indoors with windows closed and the suspension of operations at the local airport.

Emergency officials said 187 fires were burning in the Sakha-Yakutia region of northeastern Siberia, enveloping 51 towns and settlements in smoke.

Flights in and out of Yakutsk were suspended on Sunday due to the smoke, according to the Interfax news agency.

Kremlin blames climate change

Russian authorities have blamed the widespread blazes on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules. Last week, the Kremlin said climate change was also a factor.

In previous years, Russian authorities often choose to ignore wildfires in remote and sparsely populated areas of Siberia, where there is usually very little danger for human life. However, with summers getting hotter and making forests more susceptible to flames, wildfires are now drawing more attention.

Earlier this week, Russian military helicopters flew in firefighters to battle the fires, which then covered 800,000 hectares (1,976,843 acres). Officials said on Sunday that the area affected had increased by 100,000 hectares in the past 24 hours.

More than 2,270 firefighters are working in the region.

tj/dj (Reuters, AP)

Updated : 2021-07-19 07:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC