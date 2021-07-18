Alexa
English Standings

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 22:02
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ch-Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

ch - clinched championship

___

Friday, Aug. 13

Brentford vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Middlesbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

r - relegated

___

Friday, Aug. 6

Bournemouth vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barrow 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harrogate Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartlepool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leyton Orient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sutton United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Updated : 2021-07-19 07:18 GMT+08:00

