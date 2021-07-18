Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|56
|37
|.602
|_
|Tampa Bay
|55
|38
|.591
|1
|Toronto
|48
|42
|.533
|6½
|New York
|47
|44
|.516
|8
|Baltimore
|30
|62
|.326
|25½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|56
|36
|.609
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|43
|.517
|8½
|Detroit
|43
|51
|.457
|14
|Minnesota
|39
|53
|.424
|17
|Kansas City
|37
|55
|.402
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|38
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|3
|Seattle
|49
|44
|.527
|6½
|Los Angeles
|46
|45
|.505
|8½
|Texas
|35
|58
|.376
|20½
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|42
|.533
|_
|Philadelphia
|47
|45
|.511
|2
|Atlanta
|45
|47
|.489
|4
|Washington
|42
|49
|.462
|6½
|Miami
|40
|53
|.430
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|39
|.589
|_
|Cincinnati
|48
|45
|.516
|7
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|8½
|St. Louis
|46
|47
|.495
|9
|Pittsburgh
|36
|57
|.387
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|58
|34
|.630
|_
|Los Angeles
|58
|35
|.624
|½
|San Diego
|55
|40
|.579
|4½
|Colorado
|40
|53
|.430
|18½
|Arizona
|26
|68
|.277
|33
___
Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4
Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 7, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0
Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0
Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
___
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings
Miami at Philadelphia, sus.
San Diego at Washington, sus.
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game
San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game
San Diego at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.