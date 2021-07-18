Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 5 3 1 16 14 6
North Carolina 5 4 1 16 15 8
Houston 5 4 1 16 13 11
Orlando 4 2 4 16 13 11
Washington 4 2 3 15 10 8
Chicago 4 4 2 14 8 14
Gotham FC 3 1 4 13 7 3
Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13
Reign FC 3 5 1 10 7 10
Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 10

Washington 2, North Carolina 0

Sunday, July 11

Gotham FC 0, Portland 0, tie

Chicago 2, Houston 1

Reign FC 2, Kansas City 0

Saturday, July 17

Houston 2, North Carolina 1

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23

North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Portland at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-19 07:18 GMT+08:00

