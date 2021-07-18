Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French Open champ Krejcikova triumphs at Prague Open

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 22:02
French Open champ Krejcikova triumphs at Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova triumphed at the Prague Open on Sunday for her third WTA title.

In an all-Czech final, second-seeded Krejcikova demolished No. 8-seeded Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-0, hitting 26 winners on her way to victory in 65 minutes.

From 2-2 in the opening set, Krejcikova cruised, winning 10 straight games against her opponent who was playing her first WTA final.

Krejcikova didn’t lose a set at the hard-court tournament that she used as a warm-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

She won her three titles, including Strasbourg and Roland Garros, in her last four tournaments, winning 20 of her last 21 games.

Her only defeat came in the fourth round of Wimbledon to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-19 07:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
Tropical Storm In-Fa likely to impact weather in Taiwan next week
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC