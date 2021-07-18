Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 56 37 .602 _ _ 4-6 L-1 28-19 28-18
Tampa Bay 55 38 .591 1 _ 8-2 W-1 28-17 27-21
Toronto 48 42 .533 3 6-4 W-4 22-20 26-22
New York 47 44 .516 8 6-4 W-1 24-23 23-21
Baltimore 30 62 .326 25½ 22 3-7 W-2 13-30 17-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 56 36 .609 _ _ 7-3 W-2 33-15 23-21
Cleveland 46 43 .517 4-6 W-1 24-19 22-24
Detroit 43 51 .457 14 10 5-5 W-3 24-22 19-29
Minnesota 39 53 .424 17 13 5-5 L-3 22-25 17-28
Kansas City 37 55 .402 19 15 2-8 L-2 22-24 15-31
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 56 38 .596 _ _ 5-5 L-2 29-19 27-19
Oakland 53 41 .564 3 _ 5-5 L-1 28-23 25-18
Seattle 49 44 .527 5-5 L-1 29-20 20-24
Los Angeles 46 45 .505 6-4 W-1 27-21 19-24
Texas 35 58 .376 20½ 17½ 2-8 L-5 22-25 13-33

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 48 42 .533 _ _ 5-5 W-1 28-14 20-28
Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2 7-3 W-2 27-17 20-28
Atlanta 45 47 .489 4 5-5 L-1 25-24 20-23
Washington 42 49 .462 11 2-8 L-6 24-24 18-25
Miami 40 53 .430 14 4-6 L-2 22-21 18-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 56 39 .589 _ _ 5-5 W-3 27-21 29-18
Cincinnati 48 45 .516 7 6 5-5 L-3 23-23 25-22
Chicago 46 46 .500 4-6 W-2 28-17 18-29
St. Louis 46 47 .495 9 8 5-5 W-2 25-19 21-28
Pittsburgh 36 57 .387 19 18 6-4 L-1 21-26 15-31
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 58 34 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-2 30-13 28-21
Los Angeles 58 35 .624 ½ _ 6-4 W-4 30-14 28-21
San Diego 55 40 .579 _ 6-4 W-2 33-19 22-21
Colorado 40 53 .430 18½ 14 5-5 L-2 31-19 9-34
Arizona 26 68 .277 33 28½ 3-7 L-4 15-30 11-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0

Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami at Philadelphia, sus.

San Diego at Washington, sus.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game

San Diego at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-19 07:17 GMT+08:00

