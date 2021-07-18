All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|56
|37
|.602
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|28-19
|28-18
|Tampa Bay
|55
|38
|.591
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|28-17
|27-21
|Toronto
|48
|42
|.533
|6½
|3
|6-4
|W-4
|22-20
|26-22
|New York
|47
|44
|.516
|8
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-23
|23-21
|Baltimore
|30
|62
|.326
|25½
|22
|3-7
|W-2
|13-30
|17-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|56
|36
|.609
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|33-15
|23-21
|Cleveland
|46
|43
|.517
|8½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-19
|22-24
|Detroit
|43
|51
|.457
|14
|10
|5-5
|W-3
|24-22
|19-29
|Minnesota
|39
|53
|.424
|17
|13
|5-5
|L-3
|22-25
|17-28
|Kansas City
|37
|55
|.402
|19
|15
|2-8
|L-2
|22-24
|15-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|56
|38
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|29-19
|27-19
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|3
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|28-23
|25-18
|Seattle
|49
|44
|.527
|6½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|29-20
|20-24
|Los Angeles
|46
|45
|.505
|8½
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|27-21
|19-24
|Texas
|35
|58
|.376
|20½
|17½
|2-8
|L-5
|22-25
|13-33
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|48
|42
|.533
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|28-14
|20-28
|Philadelphia
|47
|45
|.511
|2
|6½
|7-3
|W-2
|27-17
|20-28
|Atlanta
|45
|47
|.489
|4
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|25-24
|20-23
|Washington
|42
|49
|.462
|6½
|11
|2-8
|L-6
|24-24
|18-25
|Miami
|40
|53
|.430
|9½
|14
|4-6
|L-2
|22-21
|18-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|56
|39
|.589
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|27-21
|29-18
|Cincinnati
|48
|45
|.516
|7
|6
|5-5
|L-3
|23-23
|25-22
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|8½
|7½
|4-6
|W-2
|28-17
|18-29
|St. Louis
|46
|47
|.495
|9
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|25-19
|21-28
|Pittsburgh
|36
|57
|.387
|19
|18
|6-4
|L-1
|21-26
|15-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|58
|34
|.630
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|30-13
|28-21
|Los Angeles
|58
|35
|.624
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|30-14
|28-21
|San Diego
|55
|40
|.579
|4½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|33-19
|22-21
|Colorado
|40
|53
|.430
|18½
|14
|5-5
|L-2
|31-19
|9-34
|Arizona
|26
|68
|.277
|33
|28½
|3-7
|L-4
|15-30
|11-38
Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4
Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 7, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0
Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0
Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings
Miami at Philadelphia, sus.
San Diego at Washington, sus.
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game
San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game
San Diego at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.