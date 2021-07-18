Alexa
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC

Outbreaks of cluster infections this week could still jeopardize easing of alert: Chen

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/18 21:00
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If the level 3 alert is reduced on July 26, restaurants will be required to set up partitions in dining areas, and customers who get up to use the bathroom, help themselves to food, or fulfill other purposes will have to wear a mask, according to Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), per CNA.

There is a high likelihood the alert will be reduced on July 26, Chen said in Saturday’s (July 18) COVID-19 briefing. However, he added, if cluster infections pop up in the coming week, a lowered alert level may not materialize after all.

Many people have been curious about what will happen with restaurants if the alert is eased, Chen said, adding that since July 13, the indoor-dining ban has been lifted at the national level, though local governments have shown prudence in keeping it.

Were local governments to lift their bans, the applicable guidelines would require partitions in the dining areas of restaurants and masks for people who temporarily leave their seats.
Updated : 2021-07-18 22:42 GMT+08:00

