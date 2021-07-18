Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 18, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;83;77;A t-storm around;82;76;SSW;10;81%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;103;92;Sunny;105;93;NNW;8;37%;8%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;107;78;Hazy sun and hot;105;77;W;12;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;81;72;Sunny and nice;81;71;ENE;9;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;78;57;A shower in spots;69;53;N;8;70%;42%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;75;59;Mostly cloudy;69;57;WNW;6;71%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;103;79;Sunny and very warm;102;81;N;6;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;ENE;7;46%;10%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and cooler;61;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;40;SE;4;50%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;91;74;Sunny and nice;88;74;SE;7;58%;27%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Warmer, p.m. showers;66;53;A shower or two;60;49;WSW;12;79%;68%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;118;86;Hot, turning breezy;118;91;NW;13;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;94;72;Turning cloudy;93;73;S;7;61%;33%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;75;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;69;WSW;13;85%;82%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;93;80;Cloudy;85;79;SW;9;80%;56%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and breezy;81;72;Breezy in the p.m.;83;72;SW;13;62%;3%;10

Beijing, China;Humid, morning rain;81;73;A t-storm or two;84;73;SE;4;84%;85%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;84;67;A shower and t-storm;77;67;WNW;6;85%;88%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;77;58;Sunny, not as warm;68;58;WNW;7;58%;16%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;65;53;A thunderstorm;63;50;SE;8;70%;77%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;54;Sunshine, pleasant;82;51;S;6;53%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;86;67;A shower and t-storm;83;62;N;15;51%;63%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Nice with sunshine;77;57;A shower in spots;70;54;ENE;5;78%;42%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;93;69;Mostly sunny, warm;91;70;ENE;5;52%;67%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;84;67;A shower and t-storm;78;61;N;6;68%;70%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;55;34;Plenty of sun;54;36;NW;5;76%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;SE;6;34%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;89;77;A t-storm around;88;80;NNE;6;71%;55%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;80;Sunny and hot;102;82;NE;7;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;70;52;An afternoon shower;63;49;SSE;7;80%;78%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;68;Some sun, a t-storm;78;67;SSE;4;66%;63%;12

Chennai, India;A morning shower;91;79;A t-storm around;93;80;WSW;10;68%;74%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;78;66;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;S;6;60%;3%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in spots;88;81;Cloudy with a shower;87;82;WSW;10;74%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy this morning;70;59;Clouds and sunshine;73;58;WNW;5;56%;27%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;78;Partly sunny;87;79;WSW;12;73%;22%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;96;79;A shower and t-storm;91;73;NNE;7;64%;84%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;86;69;Partly sunny, breezy;86;69;SSE;15;65%;26%;7

Delhi, India;Cloudy;97;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;79;SW;8;96%;88%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;92;63;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;S;6;31%;4%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;A couple of t-storms;90;81;SSE;5;80%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;87;71;Partly sunny;90;72;S;6;58%;5%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Not as warm;72;58;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;E;8;75%;17%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;98;75;Remaining very warm;97;74;NNE;8;17%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;86;70;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;W;15;58%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;A heavy thunderstorm;88;79;S;4;78%;86%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;65;42;Sunny;67;44;NE;4;39%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;75;A t-storm around;87;75;E;8;69%;71%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A shower and t-storm;83;56;Partly sunny;72;54;WNW;11;46%;10%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;91;79;Morning showers;88;79;WSW;11;79%;86%;3

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;83;79;A t-storm in spots;83;80;E;10;87%;82%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;76;Partly sunny, breezy;86;75;ENE;18;56%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;A p.m. t-storm;80;70;W;8;89%;87%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;Rain and a t-storm;87;73;E;12;83%;93%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;88;73;Partly sunny, humid;89;75;NNE;5;72%;5%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;NNW;7;71%;69%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;99;92;High clouds;94;89;ENE;7;51%;12%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;59;40;Plenty of sun;60;38;WNW;4;28%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;105;72;Not as hot;96;69;NNE;9;20%;41%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Very windy, some sun;92;85;Very windy;91;83;WSW;24;67%;74%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;82;70;Showers and t-storms;77;69;S;4;88%;81%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;93;82;Partly sunny;96;81;S;14;38%;67%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;91;68;A shower and t-storm;83;65;NNW;7;78%;80%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;Increasingly windy;89;81;NE;19;64%;60%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;WSW;6;53%;11%;9

Kolkata, India;An afternoon shower;96;85;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;84;S;7;70%;76%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;91;77;An afternoon shower;91;76;N;5;69%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;29;Partly sunny, mild;60;33;E;6;37%;21%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;SW;7;76%;73%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;66;60;Partly sunny;65;60;SSE;9;77%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;80;63;Sunshine and nice;77;65;NNW;12;65%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;86;67;Some sun, a shower;82;61;E;6;58%;44%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;87;69;Mostly sunny;88;70;SSW;7;50%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;80;67;Mostly sunny;79;66;SSW;6;73%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;98;70;Sunny and hot;98;73;S;5;29%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;84;Cloudy with a shower;89;84;W;9;68%;68%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;76;Sunshine and nice;88;76;E;4;74%;57%;9

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;89;80;A couple of t-storms;87;80;WSW;9;79%;88%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;57;48;Mostly cloudy;58;49;NNW;9;67%;70%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;A thunderstorm;73;56;NNW;5;51%;71%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;87;81;A morning shower;86;79;ESE;8;67%;65%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;85;65;Partly sunny;78;57;N;8;64%;13%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;An afternoon shower;85;76;A shower;84;77;SW;14;71%;82%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Strong winds;53;48;Clouds and sun, cool;51;39;NW;8;67%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A stray a.m. shower;78;65;A t-storm around;83;68;WSW;1;62%;51%;6

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;86;71;A t-storm around;83;68;WSW;7;56%;64%;6

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;88;79;Cloudy, downpours;85;79;WSW;12;90%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;71;53;Clouds and sun, nice;73;53;NNE;6;58%;31%;8

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;83;70;Periods of sun;82;72;SSE;7;60%;30%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;75;Sunny and hot;97;74;WNW;8;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with showers;66;53;A t-storm in spots;70;53;NNW;5;79%;51%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;89;76;Partly sunny;93;78;W;6;62%;16%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;72;53;Partly sunny;76;55;S;7;43%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;81;63;A t-storm around;85;65;SW;7;66%;72%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;82;78;Mostly sunny, nice;82;78;ESE;13;78%;7%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;76;A thunderstorm;87;77;NW;6;81%;76%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;90;74;Heavy p.m. showers;88;74;NE;6;79%;74%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;82;63;Plenty of sun;83;63;NE;8;58%;5%;8

Perth, Australia;Showers;63;52;A shower in the p.m.;64;53;E;5;75%;65%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;93;80;Cloudy;87;80;WSW;9;73%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;90;76;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;11;69%;43%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;96;74;A thunderstorm;96;74;ESE;6;55%;56%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;77;60;A stray thunderstorm;70;54;NW;6;77%;54%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;89;74;Showers around;89;73;W;4;75%;95%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;63;52;Clouds and sunshine;64;50;SSW;8;55%;42%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;Mostly sunny;78;63;NW;6;72%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;79;70;A shower or two;78;69;SE;7;87%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;54;47;Low clouds;56;52;NW;7;81%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;84;65;A couple of showers;72;59;NW;10;52%;63%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;79;66;Not as warm;70;59;W;8;58%;55%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A strong t-storm;101;87;Sunshine, less humid;109;88;ESE;10;25%;9%;13

Rome, Italy;A stray thunderstorm;87;68;Some sun, a t-storm;90;69;WSW;6;61%;52%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;84;63;Sunny, not as warm;73;63;W;9;49%;13%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;67;57;Partly sunny;68;59;SW;12;60%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;68;A thunderstorm;77;66;ENE;9;75%;77%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;87;78;Breezy with a shower;88;78;SE;14;69%;56%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;81;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;N;5;80%;27%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;73;56;A stray t-shower;75;58;W;8;52%;76%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;67;34;Sunny and pleasant;68;37;S;3;41%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;87;76;A thunderstorm;88;76;NNE;8;79%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;81;61;Mostly sunny;79;61;NNW;9;65%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;76;55;Mostly sunny;77;56;ENE;6;56%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;W;5;73%;63%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, seasonable;91;79;Cloudy and hot;91;81;ESE;9;63%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;90;79;A t-storm around;88;79;SSE;7;71%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;91;62;A shower and t-storm;87;62;WSW;8;60%;86%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;88;80;A passing shower;88;80;E;14;67%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;76;55;Partly sunny;71;58;SW;7;40%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;64;45;Partly sunny;60;47;WNW;8;60%;24%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;95;82;A t-storm around;101;83;ESE;7;44%;55%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;81;63;A passing shower;69;61;WNW;12;51%;64%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun and warm;96;73;Sunny and very warm;100;75;ENE;7;24%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;96;70;Sunshine, very hot;101;74;N;6;36%;3%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;100;79;More sun than clouds;94;78;NE;10;20%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;90;79;Sunshine, pleasant;90;81;NNW;8;52%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;79;67;A thunderstorm;87;71;ESE;6;65%;64%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;89;76;Very warm and humid;92;76;S;8;66%;5%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;76;67;A shower in the p.m.;81;67;NNW;6;72%;59%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;82;73;Sunshine, pleasant;84;72;N;7;61%;3%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, windy;89;74;Breezy in the p.m.;90;72;WNW;15;38%;14%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;84;57;Cloudy, not as warm;75;57;E;7;56%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;76;58;Sunny and beautiful;77;59;ESE;5;47%;6%;8

Vienna, Austria;Humid with a t-storm;79;64;A shower and t-storm;80;61;NW;8;57%;66%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray t-storm, hot;94;78;SW;6;66%;78%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;80;60;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;NNE;7;59%;29%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;80;60;Mostly sunny;74;57;W;12;58%;13%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;59;50;A couple of showers;54;47;S;14;85%;70%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;88;78;A couple of t-storms;87;77;SW;9;82%;83%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray thunderstorm;95;69;Hazy sunshine;93;73;NE;5;33%;2%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-07-18 22:42 GMT+08:00

