Sunday At TK Sparta Praha Prague Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, and Viktoria Kuzmova (1), Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.