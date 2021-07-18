Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Portugal flights disrupted in second day of airports strike

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 17:59
Passengers queue at the counter of Groundforce, a ground handling company at Lisbon airport, beneath a screen showing departing flights Saturday, July...
Passengers queue to reach the counter of TAP Air Portugal airline, at Lisbon airport, Saturday, July 17, 2021. A strike by ground handling workers at ...
An airport worker hands out water bottles to passengers queueing at Lisbon airport, Saturday, July 17, 2021. A strike by ground handling workers at Po...
A woman points at a screen showing departing flights, many of them canceled, at Lisbon airport, Saturday, July 17, 2021. A strike by ground handling w...

Passengers queue at the counter of Groundforce, a ground handling company at Lisbon airport, beneath a screen showing departing flights Saturday, July...

Passengers queue to reach the counter of TAP Air Portugal airline, at Lisbon airport, Saturday, July 17, 2021. A strike by ground handling workers at ...

An airport worker hands out water bottles to passengers queueing at Lisbon airport, Saturday, July 17, 2021. A strike by ground handling workers at Po...

A woman points at a screen showing departing flights, many of them canceled, at Lisbon airport, Saturday, July 17, 2021. A strike by ground handling w...

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A strike by airport baggage handlers and ground crews in Portugal was expected to cause a second day of disruption Sunday, with most flights into and out of Lisbon canceled.

The 48-hour walkout forced the cancellation of around 300 flights on Saturday, mostly in Lisbon. Long lines formed as stranded passengers sought to rearrange their travel plans.

A similar number of flights could be affected Sunday.

The strike is part of an ongoing financial dispute between Portuguese handling company Groundforce and national flag carrier TAP Air Portugal, which is bearing the brunt of the cancellations.

Groundforce claims TAP owes it 12 million euros ($14 million) for services rendered and blames the debt for unpaid wages among its staff.

TAP denies it owes Groundforce any money.

Updated : 2021-07-18 20:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days