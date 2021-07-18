Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC

Exceedingly tough task to achieve zero-cases: Chen

  1633
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/18 18:14
Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (July 18) that the key to lowering the Level 3 alert is not reaching zero cases but achieving an adequate degree of control over the epidemic.

Taking into consideration the flattening of the disease curve and that over 20% of the population has now had their first vaccine dose, Chen said on Saturday there is a high likelihood the alert will be reduced on July 26. The CECC will begin to prepare for a relaxation of restrictions next week, CNA reported.

When asked whether Taiwan might then face a cycle of outbreaks and lockdowns, Chen responded that it was an exceedingly tough task to achieve a zero-case scenario.

Noting that to reach zero cases is not the immediate goal, Chen said what is most important is for all executive government agencies to establish epidemic-prevention guidance for the sectors within their jurisdiction.

Chen pointed out that any decisions related to the alert level will be announced early so that all concerned parties can have more time to prepare.
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
Level 3 pandemic alert
COVID-19
lockdown
guidance

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan allows combination of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines in case of allergies
Taiwan allows combination of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines in case of allergies
2021/07/17 20:35
Taipei battles COVID in commercial area under main railway station
Taipei battles COVID in commercial area under main railway station
2021/07/17 17:05
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
2021/07/17 17:04
Taiwan’s COVID vaccination coverage crosses 20% mark
Taiwan’s COVID vaccination coverage crosses 20% mark
2021/07/17 16:02
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
2021/07/17 15:00

Updated : 2021-07-18 20:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days