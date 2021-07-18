Key to lifting Level 3 alert not zero cases but epidemic control: CECC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (July 18) that the key to lowering the Level 3 alert is not reaching zero cases but achieving an adequate degree of control over the epidemic.

Taking into consideration the flattening of the disease curve and that over 20% of the population has now had their first vaccine dose, Chen said on Saturday there is a high likelihood the alert will be reduced on July 26. The CECC will begin to prepare for a relaxation of restrictions next week, CNA reported.

When asked whether Taiwan might then face a cycle of outbreaks and lockdowns, Chen responded that it was an exceedingly tough task to achieve a zero-case scenario.

Noting that to reach zero cases is not the immediate goal, Chen said what is most important is for all executive government agencies to establish epidemic-prevention guidance for the sectors within their jurisdiction.

Chen pointed out that any decisions related to the alert level will be announced early so that all concerned parties can have more time to prepare.