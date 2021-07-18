Sri Lanka wins toss and bats vs. India in ODI series opener

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opener of a three-match one-day international series against India at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Both teams are fielding relatively inexperienced teams with India's leading players engaged in a test series in England while Sri Lanka's selectors opted for a youth policy with the senior players consistently failing to win matches and also involved in a pay dispute with the cricket board.

Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has played seven Twenty20 games for Sri Lanka makes his ODI debut. Shanaka takes over as captain from Kusal Perera, who is ruled out of the series because of injury.

___

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal