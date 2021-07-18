Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sri Lanka wins toss and bats vs. India in ODI series opener

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 17:27
Sri Lanka wins toss and bats vs. India in ODI series opener

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opener of a three-match one-day international series against India at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Both teams are fielding relatively inexperienced teams with India's leading players engaged in a test series in England while Sri Lanka's selectors opted for a youth policy with the senior players consistently failing to win matches and also involved in a pay dispute with the cricket board.

Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has played seven Twenty20 games for Sri Lanka makes his ODI debut. Shanaka takes over as captain from Kusal Perera, who is ruled out of the series because of injury.

___

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated : 2021-07-18 20:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days