Taiwan's top diplomat in Munich meets with Japan counterpart for 1st time ever

Director of Taiwan's Munich office Hsu Tsung-ming (left) and Japan's Consul General in Munich Maekawa Nobutaka (Facebook, Taiwan rep... Director of Taiwan's Munich office Hsu Tsung-ming (left) and Japan's Consul General in Munich Maekawa Nobutaka (Facebook, Taiwan representative office in Munich photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan representative office in Munich revealed on Friday (July 16) that its director, Hsu Tsung-ming (許聰明), was invited to Japan's Munich Consulate General to meet with Consul General Maekawa Nobutaka.

The Taiwan office posted a photo on Facebook, writing that Hsu and Maekawa shared a meal at the Japan Consulate General. The occasion marks the first time such a meeting has ever taken place between Taiwanese and Japanese diplomats in Germany, Liberty Times reported.

Hsu thanked the consul general for Japan’s donations of AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Taiwan. Maekawa said Taiwan has often assisted Japan in the past and that the jab donations are just a part of mutual assistance between the two countries.

The Japanese government has so far sent three batches of vaccine doses to Taiwan. Japan previously delivered 1.24 million doses of the AZ vaccine on June 4 and 1.13 million doses on July 8. The latest shipment arrived on July 15, bringing the total to 3.34 million inoculations.