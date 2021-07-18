Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's top diplomat in Munich meets with Japan counterpart for 1st time ever

Meeting further normalizes exchanges between Taiwan and Japan

  408
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/18 17:28
Director of Taiwan's Munich office Hsu Tsung-ming (left) and Japan's Consul General in Munich Maekawa Nobutaka (Facebook, Taiwan rep...

Director of Taiwan's Munich office Hsu Tsung-ming (left) and Japan's Consul General in Munich Maekawa Nobutaka (Facebook, Taiwan rep...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan representative office in Munich revealed on Friday (July 16) that its director, Hsu Tsung-ming (許聰明), was invited to Japan's Munich Consulate General to meet with Consul General Maekawa Nobutaka.

The Taiwan office posted a photo on Facebook, writing that Hsu and Maekawa shared a meal at the Japan Consulate General. The occasion marks the first time such a meeting has ever taken place between Taiwanese and Japanese diplomats in Germany, Liberty Times reported.

Hsu thanked the consul general for Japan’s donations of AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Taiwan. Maekawa said Taiwan has often assisted Japan in the past and that the jab donations are just a part of mutual assistance between the two countries.

The Japanese government has so far sent three batches of vaccine doses to Taiwan. Japan previously delivered 1.24 million doses of the AZ vaccine on June 4 and 1.13 million doses on July 8. The latest shipment arrived on July 15, bringing the total to 3.34 million inoculations.
Taiwan
Japan
Taiwan representative office in Munich
Japan Consulate General
Maekawa Nobutaka

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan welcomes upcoming Slovakian delegation
Taiwan welcomes upcoming Slovakian delegation
2021/07/18 10:14
New AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk praises Taiwan in first Facebook post
New AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk praises Taiwan in first Facebook post
2021/07/17 19:31
Taiwan postpones recall vote for legislator because of COVID
Taiwan postpones recall vote for legislator because of COVID
2021/07/16 20:28
Taiwan sees spike in online scams on social media, dating apps
Taiwan sees spike in online scams on social media, dating apps
2021/07/16 19:58
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
2021/07/16 19:30

Updated : 2021-07-18 20:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days