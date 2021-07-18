AP PHOTOS: Olympic guests get view of Tokyo -- from the bus

A police officer, right, patrols near the entrance to the athlete's village for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in ... A police officer, right, patrols near the entrance to the athlete's village for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People crowd the street in the Kabukicho area, Tokyo's entertainment district, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Tokyo. Tokyo is under a fourth state of emerg... People crowd the street in the Kabukicho area, Tokyo's entertainment district, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Tokyo. Tokyo is under a fourth state of emergency, which began Monday and requires restaurants and bars to close early and not serve alcohol through the 2020 Summer Olympics, which start July 23. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People walk near a pachinko parlor ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Ho... People walk near a pachinko parlor ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A cooling system sprays a mist over a police officer outside the main press center of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP P... A cooling system sprays a mist over a police officer outside the main press center of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A taxi driver wears a white glove ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A taxi driver wears a white glove ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A torii gate stands at the entrance to a shrine ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A torii gate stands at the entrance to a shrine ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A couple hold hands at a subway station ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A couple hold hands at a subway station ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

An elderly woman walks with a small towel over her head to shield from the sun ahead the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP... An elderly woman walks with a small towel over her head to shield from the sun ahead the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People fish in a moat ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) People fish in a moat ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A man rides his bike near the athlete's village for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong... A man rides his bike near the athlete's village for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Commuters sit in a bus ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Commuters sit in a bus ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Commuters are reflected in a bus window as they cross the street Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Commuters are reflected in a bus window as they cross the street Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Motorists drive along a spiral ramp onto the Rainbow Bridge, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Motorists drive along a spiral ramp onto the Rainbow Bridge, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Hua Zhang, of the China Media Group, wears protective goggles while riding a media bus ahead the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in To... Hua Zhang, of the China Media Group, wears protective goggles while riding a media bus ahead the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The skyline of Tokyo is seen through a bus window from the Rainbow Bridge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP P... The skyline of Tokyo is seen through a bus window from the Rainbow Bridge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A protective plastic cover is installed in a shuttle bus to help curb the spread of COVID-19 prior to the 2020 Summer Olympics Sunday, July 11, 2021, ... A protective plastic cover is installed in a shuttle bus to help curb the spread of COVID-19 prior to the 2020 Summer Olympics Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Olympic rings float in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) The Olympic rings float in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A bus driver is reflected in the mirror, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A bus driver is reflected in the mirror, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Tokyo Tower is seen through a bus window ahead of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) The Tokyo Tower is seen through a bus window ahead of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

As the bus rumbles along a Tokyo thruway, passengers steal a fleeting glance at the Olympic rings floating on a barge in the bay. Colorful shop signs that dot the Kabukicho entertainment district pass by in a blur. The Tokyo Tower glows, if only briefly.

The pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics are days away from starting and thousands of athletes, officials and media are descending on a Tokyo under a state of emergency because of surging COVID-19 cases. For many of the visitors under strict protective protocols, the only way to get a glimpse of this unique capital city is from a vehicle, whisking the sporting guests from athlete village or hotel to venue.

AP photographer Jae C. Hong spent hours riding Olympic buses, trying to get a feel for Tokyo as the Games in a bubble ramp up.

For the Japanese, life goes on with little indication a massive sporting event is about to begin. Streets of masked workers; a couple steal a private moment at a subway station, mask to mask; fishermen stand in their boats in a moat; an elderly woman seeking relief from the heat walks with a small towel on her head; a police officer walks under cooling mist sprays while on patrol.

The view from the bus forces a separation from subject, the bustle of the city is silenced by the closed windows. Yet, over time, if one really looks, a connection is formed with this sprawling metropolis that is a mix of modern and tradition.