Taiwan insists relations stable with Eswatini, Haiti

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Sunday (July 18) that relations with diplomatic allies Eswatini and Haiti are stable despite the ongoing political turmoil in the two countries.

MOFA said in a press release that although the policies of Taiwan’s successive administrations have varied, they all strived to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with other nations. The ministry said the "Taiwan Model" has slowly garnered international recognition, prompting many countries to consider possible cooperation with Taiwan.

MOFA stressed that Taiwan and Eswatini have always maintained a close friendship in the 53 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. It added that their cooperation projects in the southern African nation have been beneficial to local residents and praised by everyone.

Taiwan will work continue to work with other countries to deepen cooperation with Eswatini and help it restore peace and stability, MOFA said.

Additionally, the ministry said that as a long-term ally of Haiti, Taiwan is paying close attention to the situation following President Jovenel Moise’s assassination on July 7. MOFA added that it will join hands with like-minded countries to assist Haitians in steering the Caribbean nation back to normal as quickly as possible.

Since Moise’s death, the Haitian government has been actively searching for the culprits and working with the public to overcome the current challenges, according to the press release.