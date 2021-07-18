Vaccine inequity: Inside the cutthroat race to secure doses

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 file photo, boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for shipment at the McKesson distribution ... FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 file photo, boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for shipment at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

FILE - In this Friday, March. 26, 2021 file photo, a laborer carrying goods on his handcart looks at an artist painting a mural of Marilyn Monroe and ... FILE - In this Friday, March. 26, 2021 file photo, a laborer carrying goods on his handcart looks at an artist painting a mural of Marilyn Monroe and the Statue of Liberty wearing face masks to spread awareness for the prevention of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

FILE - In this Saturday, May 15, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines lie in a box during a ... FILE - In this Saturday, May 15, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

People try to figure out what to do after being turned away at a government hospital while seeking to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Harare, Zimbab... People try to figure out what to do after being turned away at a government hospital while seeking to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday, July, 10, 2021. About 6% of the population in Zimbabwe has received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine amid a surge of the easier to spread delta variant, first seen in India. Many millions of people vulnerable to COVID-19, including the elderly and those with underlying medical problems, are struggling to get immunized as government officials introduce more restrictive measures. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

FILE - In this Sunday, May 2, 2021 file photo, worshippers pray during a Mass by Sergio Valverde Espinoza, a Catholic priest of the Cristo Rey church ... FILE - In this Sunday, May 2, 2021 file photo, worshippers pray during a Mass by Sergio Valverde Espinoza, a Catholic priest of the Cristo Rey church who modified a popular song called "Sopa de Caracol," or Snail Soup in English, to a message calling for the use of face masks and care during the pandemic, in San Jose, Costa Rica. A plan put forward by the government of Costa Rica and the World Health Organization to create a technology-sharing platform to expand vaccine production foundered. Not a single company agreed to share its blueprints, even for a fee – and no government pushed them behind the scenes, according to multiple people involved in the project. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)

FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, a hospital employee wearing protective gear transports oxygen tanks in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. In Haiti, hospi... FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, a hospital employee wearing protective gear transports oxygen tanks in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. In Haiti, hospitals turned away patients as the country awaits its first shipment of vaccines. Haiti received its first delivery of vaccines on July 15 after months of promises — 500,000 doses for a population over 11 million. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, File)

FILE - In this Thursday, March 4, 2021 file photo, residents wait 15 minutes after receiving a Pfizer vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign a... FILE - In this Thursday, March 4, 2021 file photo, residents wait 15 minutes after receiving a Pfizer vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign at the bull ring in Arnedo, northern Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

FILE - In this Friday, June 25, 2021 file photo, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters stage a protest in Pretoria, South Africa, demanding that va... FILE - In this Friday, June 25, 2021 file photo, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters stage a protest in Pretoria, South Africa, demanding that vaccines from China and Russia be included in the country's vaccine rollout program. South Africa's third wave of COVID-19 infections is overwhelming the health system in Gauteng, the country's most populous province that is running out of beds to treat patients. (AP Photo Let Pretorius)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, motorists line up for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Lo... FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, motorists line up for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FILE - In this Saturday, April 24, 2021 file photo, a patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, inside... FILE - In this Saturday, April 24, 2021 file photo, a patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, inside a car in New Delhi, India. India's medical oxygen shortage has become so dire that a gurdwara began offering free breathing sessions with shared tanks to COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from volunteer RN Maggie Baker, during a vacc... FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from volunteer RN Maggie Baker, during a vaccine event hosted by Nola Ready, where people received a free drink at the bar if they received a COVID-19 vaccine, at The Howling Wolf, a music venue and bar, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021 file photo, a man with a cough but who had not been tested for the coronavirus uses "COVIDEX," a locally-made her... FILE - In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021 file photo, a man with a cough but who had not been tested for the coronavirus uses "COVIDEX," a locally-made herbal medicine approved by the government for use as a supportive treatment for viral infections, in Kampala, Uganda. Some hospitals with COVID-19 wards are charging prohibitive sums for most Ugandans and many are self-medicating within their homes, experimenting with everything from traditional medicine to a newly approved herbal remedy selling briskly as COVIDEX. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

FILE - In this Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020 file photo Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first patient ... FILE - In this Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020 file photo Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England. (Jacob King/Pool via AP, File)

FILE - In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, a health worker applies a dose of the Sinovac vaccine from her vehicle, in the Kalunga Vao de Almas ... FILE - In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, a health worker applies a dose of the Sinovac vaccine from her vehicle, in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil. Less than 1% of the world's poorest citizens have received a dose, and experts say it could be 2023 until vaccines are widely available everywhere. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

PARIS (AP) — When the race for coronavirus vaccines started, health officials knew the competition between rich and poor countries would be lopsided.

But few expected poor countries to be at the mercy of donations from the rich, or that the inequity would be this bad for so long. Poor countries have vaccinated 1% of their population, compared with 55% in the United States and about 25% globally.

The reasons for that gap return to decisions early on, in the initial bankrolling and distributing of the vaccines. Officials, primarily from the U.S. and Europe, have told The Associated Press they never thought to handle the situation globally. Instead, they jostled for domestic use.

COVID-19 unexpectedly devastated wealthy countries first, and many were also the places with the capacity and know-how to launch vaccine development.

Flaws built into a global purchase plan for poorer countries meant it couldn’t compete in the cutthroat competition to buy.

Intellectual property rights vied with public health for priority.

Rich countries expanded vaccinations to younger and younger people, even as poor countries went without.

It’s like a famine in which “the richest guys grab the baker,” Strive Masiyiwa, the African Union’s envoy for vaccine acquisition, said recently.

The disparity was in some ways inevitable; taxpayers in wealthy nations expected a return on their investment. But the scale of the inequity, the stockpiling, the lack of a viable plan to solve a global problem has shocked health officials.

“This is where we were with the HIV pandemic. Eight years after therapeutics were available in the West, we did not receive them and we lost 10 million people," Masiyiwa said. “We have no vaccine miracle.”

For years, the World Health Organization assessed pandemic readiness: The United States, European countries, and India ranked near the top. When the flu-like coronavirus hit, those assessments would prove horrifically optimistic.

The premise for pandemic vaccine development was that "rich countries would fund it for the developing world,” said Christian Happi, who advises the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations, known as CEPI.

When the race was on to make and secure vaccines, the United States and Britain were leagues ahead — a lead they wouldn't lose. Still, they and 22 countries in the European Union recorded declines in life expectanc y unseen for decades.

But all those countries had a major advantage: They were home to the companies with the most promising vaccine candidates, advanced production facilities, and the money to fund both.

On May 15, 2020, President Donald Trump announced Operation Warp Speed and promised to deliver vaccines by New Year's. With unparalleled money and ambition, Warp Speed head Moncef Slaoui was more confident than his counterparts in Europe. He signed contracts almost without regard to price or conditions.

“We were frankly focused on getting this as fast as humanly possible,” Slaoui said.

Operation Warp Speed supercharged the global race as did the U.S. Defense Production Act, which barred exports of raw materials and eventually, of the vaccines themselves.

Two weeks later, COVAX — the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility — was officially formed. The Serum Institute of India would be its core supplier.

COVAX had the backing of WHO, CEPI, vaccines alliance Gavi and the powerful Gates Foundation. What it didn't have was cash to secure contracts.

A plan from Costa Rica and WHO for a technology-sharing platform to expand vaccine production foundered. No company agreed to share its blueprints, even for a fee — and no government pushed them, according to multiple people involved in the project.

In the United States, manufacturing and the trials went on in parallel, which is where the risks from taxpayers and the companies paid off. Europe and Britain also scaled up manufacturing.

This wasn’t an option in Africa, where WHO’s expert in vaccine development, Richard Mihigo, said the brutal lesson learned was “how dependent we were on imports.”

Doses were stockpiled in Europe and North America and a few countries that paid a premium. COVAX was still getting promises instead of cash.

On Dec. 8, Britain became the first country to start widespread vaccinations. Six days later, the United States launched its own campaign. On Dec. 26, the European Union followed suit. China and Russia had been vaccinating even before releasing data from their homegrown inoculations.

COVAX delivered its first vaccines on Feb. 24, to Ghana, a load of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses manufactured in India, but supply and distribution were spotty. The gulf with wealthy countries was growing by millions of doses every day.

Making vaccines isn't a simple process, and pharmaceutical plants started to fall behind.

AstraZeneca announced repeated delivery cuts to Europe. Pfizer's production briefly slowed. There was a fire at an Indian vaccine plant construction site. Moderna cut supply to Britain and Canada.

In the United States, officials tossed out millions of corrupted doses of vaccine from a Baltimore plant after discovering that workers had inadvertently blended ingredients from two different vaccines.

Then India, in the throes of its own COVID-19 surge, blocked export of its vaccines until at least the end of 2021.

When Moderna and Pfizer created new production lines, it was in the European and American manufacturing networks that had as much stake as anyone in both ensuring the highest standards and keeping promises not to abuse intellectual property.

For the pharmaceutical industry, mRNA is the ultimate confirmation that hard work and risk-taking is rewarded. And those companies keep tight hold on the keys to their successful vaccines.

Many public health officials have pushed for technology transfer during the pandemic. Initially resistant, the Gates Foundation now favors sharing.

A recent meeting of WHO’s vaccine allocation group disbanded with nothing accomplished, because there was no vaccine to allocate. “Zero doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, zero doses of Pfizer vaccine, zero doses of J&J vaccine,” said Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO advisor.

Both Trump and Biden administration officials reject the notion that any country would share vaccines until they’d protected their own, including teenagers.

“We had a responsibility to what I say, ‘put on our own oxygen masks before helping others,’” CDC Director Rachelle Walensky said in May.

COVAX now must rely on uncertain donations, with most of the promised doses pushed to 2022.

Dr. Ingrid Katz, a researcher at the Center for Global Health at Massachusetts General Hospital, said the key question is whether vaccines and essential medications are a commodity or a right.

“You have the source of decision-making sitting with very few people who have a lot of wealth and are essentially making life and death decisions for the rest of the globe,” she said . “Every month that we lost put us further and further behind.”

___

Maria Cheng reported from London, and Aniruddha Ghosal from New Delhi. Other contributors include Sally Ho in Seattle; Zeke Miller in Washington; Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Stacey Plaisance in New Orleans.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine