Taiwan confirms 15 new local COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (July 18) announced 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, of which 15 are local and three are imported, as well as four deaths.

The CECC pointed out that of the 15 local cases, nine are men and the other six are women, aged between 20 and 99 years old. All began to suffer the onset of symptoms between July 10 and July 17.

Of the 15 local cases, nine have known sources of infection, while the other five have unknown sources. New Taipei City reported the most local cases at seven, followed by Taipei City at five, and Taoyuan City at three.

The CECC pointed out that the four deaths announced Sunday were three men and one woman between the ages of 40 and 89 years old.

Regarding the three new imported cases, case No. 15,507 is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who arrived from Spain on July 15, case No. 15,508 is a British man in his 20s who arrived on July 15, and case No. 15,512 is a Taiwanese woman in her 50s who returned from the U.S. on July 16.

Taiwan has so far reported 15,408 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 768 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.