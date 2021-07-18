Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

Residents walk through rubbish and piled up furnishings from the destroyed houses and apartments in downtown Ahrweiler, western Germany, Sunday, July ... Residents walk through rubbish and piled up furnishings from the destroyed houses and apartments in downtown Ahrweiler, western Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Completely destroyed is this bridge over the Ahr in Ahrweiler, western Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in th... Completely destroyed is this bridge over the Ahr in Ahrweiler, western Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Residents secure their homes against the threat of flooding in Passau southern, Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. In Passau, the water levels of the riv... Residents secure their homes against the threat of flooding in Passau southern, Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. In Passau, the water levels of the rivers continue to rise by the hour. (Markus Zechbauer/dpa via AP)

Two men walk along the edge of a street flooded by water from the Kirnitzsch River while a fire brigade works in the background in Bad Schandau, Saxon... Two men walk along the edge of a street flooded by water from the Kirnitzsch River while a fire brigade works in the background in Bad Schandau, Saxony, Germany, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Storms have caused severe flooding across parts of western and central Europe. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Furniture damaged by the flood piles up at a collection point, in Kordel, Germany, from where it is transported on again Saturday, July 17, 2021. Nume... Furniture damaged by the flood piles up at a collection point, in Kordel, Germany, from where it is transported on again Saturday, July 17, 2021. Numerous houses in the village of Kordel were affected by the flood. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP) (AP photo)

Water flows over a square in front of a house in Bischofswiesen, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. The Berchtesgadener Land district has declared the ... Water flows over a square in front of a house in Bischofswiesen, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. The Berchtesgadener Land district has declared the situation a disaster after heavy rain caused severe flooding. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (Kilian Pfeiffer/dpa via AP)

The Kirnitzsch river has washed up wood and debris on a bridge in Bad Schandau, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe... The Kirnitzsch river has washed up wood and debris on a bridge in Bad Schandau, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

A view of the Berchtesgadener Ache during rainfall in Berchtesgaden, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. The district of Berchtesgadener Land has declar... A view of the Berchtesgadener Ache during rainfall in Berchtesgaden, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. The district of Berchtesgadener Land has declared the situation a disaster after heavy rain due to flooding. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (Kilian Pfeiffer/dpa via AP)

Houses and cars in the Ahr valley in the Walporzheim district are destroyed in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Clean-up work... Houses and cars in the Ahr valley in the Walporzheim district are destroyed in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Clean-up work begins in the areas affected by the storm. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

Houses in the Ahr valley in the Walporzheim district are destroyed after extreme weather in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Saturday, July 15, 2021. ... Houses in the Ahr valley in the Walporzheim district are destroyed after extreme weather in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Saturday, July 15, 2021. Clean-up work begins in the areas affected by the storm. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

A man helps with the cleanup by carrying rubbish and debris after heavy rain and flooding along the Erft in Bad Münstereifel, Germany, Saturday, July ... A man helps with the cleanup by carrying rubbish and debris after heavy rain and flooding along the Erft in Bad Münstereifel, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. On the night of July 15, the Erft floods totally devastated the historic core of the city and flooded streets and shops. Gas, electricity and telephone lines were dangerously exposed. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Heavy rain fueled new floods in southeastern Germany and Austria, though not on the scale of last week's devastating onslaught.

Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate state at more than 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany's most populous, 46 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.

Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived Sunday in Schuld, a village located on a curve of the Ahr river that was devastated by the flooding, to see the damage for herself. Her visit comes after Germany's president went to the area on Saturday and made clear that it will need long-term support.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he will propose a package of immediate aid at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, telling the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that more than 300 million euros ($354 million) will be needed. And he said that officials must start setting up a rebuilding program which, from experience with previous flooding, will be in the billions of euros.

Pope Francis offered a prayer for the flood victims and for support of the “efforts of all to help those who suffered great damage.”

“I express my closeness to the populations of Germany, Belgium and Holland, hit by catastrophic flooding,” he said in his first public appearance to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square after major surgery. “May the Lord welcome the deceased and comfort the family members.”

Officials in the Ahrweiler area asked people not to make any more donations in kind for now. Police said “the overwhelming willingness to help” had left storage facilities for clothes and food full.

Although rain has stopped in the worst-affected areas of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, storms and downpours have persisted in other parts of western and central Europe. There was flooding Saturday night in the German-Czech border area, across the country from where last week's floods hit, and in Germany's southeastern corner and over the border in Austria.

About 130 people were evacuated from their homes in Germany's Berchtesgaden area after the Ache River swelled. At least one person was killed. The railway line to Berchtesgaden was closed.

A flash flood swept through the nearby Austrian town of Hallein late Saturday, but there were no reports of casualties. Further west, parts of the town of Kufstein were flooded. Heavy rain and storms caused serious damage in several parts of Austria.

Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to do something about climate change undeniable.

Scientists can’t yet say for sure whether climate change caused the flooding, but they insist that it certainly exacerbates the extreme weather that has been on show around the world.

Frances D'Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.