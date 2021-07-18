Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Vela, Rossi score as LAFC beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/07/18 12:46
Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi, left, scores on Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa, right, as midfielder Everton Luiz watches during the first ...
Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera, right, celebrates his goal with midfielder Everton Luiz during the first half of a Major League Soccer match ag...
Los Angeles FC forward Raheem Edwards, top, jumps over Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz during the first half of a Major League Soccer match Satur...
Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva, right, kicks the ball as Los Angeles FC defender Jesus Murillo watches during the first half of a Major League ...

Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi, left, scores on Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa, right, as midfielder Everton Luiz watches during the first ...

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera, right, celebrates his goal with midfielder Everton Luiz during the first half of a Major League Soccer match ag...

Los Angeles FC forward Raheem Edwards, top, jumps over Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz during the first half of a Major League Soccer match Satur...

Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva, right, kicks the ball as Los Angeles FC defender Jesus Murillo watches during the first half of a Major League ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored in the 79th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night.

LAFC (6-4-3) has won three games in a row — for the first time since the 2019 season — and four of its last five.

Kim Moon-Hwan lofted an entry from the right wing to the far post where Vela sliced a rising side-netter past goalkeeper David Ochoa to cap the scoring. It was the first career MLS assist for the 25-year-old Moon-Hwan.

The 20-year-old Ochoa matched his career high with eight saves — including a shot from point-blank range by Diego Rossi in the 55th minute and made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Vela in the 60th minute — as LAFC racked up 29 shots.

Rossi scored on a give-and-go with José Cifuentes to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute and Aaron Herrera scored his first MLS goal in the 18th for Real Salt Lake (4-4-4).

LAFC's Jesús David Murillo was shown a yellow card in the 62nd minute, his fifth of the season, resulting in a 1-game suspension that will be served Wednesday against the Portland Timbers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-18 20:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days