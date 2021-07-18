Vela, Rossi score as LAFC beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva, right, kicks the ball as Los Angeles FC defender Jesus Murillo watches during the first half of a Major League ... Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva, right, kicks the ball as Los Angeles FC defender Jesus Murillo watches during the first half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles FC forward Raheem Edwards, top, jumps over Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz during the first half of a Major League Soccer match Satur... Los Angeles FC forward Raheem Edwards, top, jumps over Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz during the first half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera, right, celebrates his goal with midfielder Everton Luiz during the first half of a Major League Soccer match ag... Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera, right, celebrates his goal with midfielder Everton Luiz during the first half of a Major League Soccer match against Los Angeles FC Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi, left, scores on Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa, right, as midfielder Everton Luiz watches during the first ... Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi, left, scores on Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa, right, as midfielder Everton Luiz watches during the first half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored in the 79th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night.

LAFC (6-4-3) has won three games in a row — for the first time since the 2019 season — and four of its last five.

Kim Moon-Hwan lofted an entry from the right wing to the far post where Vela sliced a rising side-netter past goalkeeper David Ochoa to cap the scoring. It was the first career MLS assist for the 25-year-old Moon-Hwan.

The 20-year-old Ochoa matched his career high with eight saves — including a shot from point-blank range by Diego Rossi in the 55th minute and made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Vela in the 60th minute — as LAFC racked up 29 shots.

Rossi scored on a give-and-go with José Cifuentes to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute and Aaron Herrera scored his first MLS goal in the 18th for Real Salt Lake (4-4-4).

LAFC's Jesús David Murillo was shown a yellow card in the 62nd minute, his fifth of the season, resulting in a 1-game suspension that will be served Wednesday against the Portland Timbers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports