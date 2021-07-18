Caicedo, Dájome score, Whitecaps beat Galaxy 2-1

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, left, defends against LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan during the first half during an MLS soccer matc... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, left, defends against LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan during the first half during an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, left, defends against LA Galaxy midfielder Victor Vazquez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sa... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, left, defends against LA Galaxy midfielder Victor Vazquez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown (23) and LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan (16) jump for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match... Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown (23) and LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan (16) jump for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams, right, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert during the first half of an MLS soccer matc... LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams, right, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Déiber Caicedo and Cristian Dájome scored second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps ended an eight-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Dájome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps (4-7-3) in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White.

Caicedo tied it in the 48th with a low-hard volley to finish the rebound of a goalkeeper deflection.

Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Galaxy (8-6-0) with a header of Víctor Vázquez’s cross.

