Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Orioles beat Royals 8-4 to stop 5-game skid

By AVERY OSEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/18 12:28
Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino (28) and right fielder Trey Mancini (16) celebrate at the end of a baseball game against Kansas City Royals a...
Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart hits an RBI-single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas C...
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) takes the ball from pitcher Brady Singer (51) who is taken out in the third inning of a baseball game aga...
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to a Kansas City Royals batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City,...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer reacts after the Baltimore Orioles scored their sixth run of a baseball game in the third inning at Kauffman S...
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander hits an RBI-single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in K...

Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino (28) and right fielder Trey Mancini (16) celebrate at the end of a baseball game against Kansas City Royals a...

Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart hits an RBI-single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas C...

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) takes the ball from pitcher Brady Singer (51) who is taken out in the third inning of a baseball game aga...

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to a Kansas City Royals batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City,...

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer reacts after the Baltimore Orioles scored their sixth run of a baseball game in the third inning at Kauffman S...

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander hits an RBI-single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in K...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urias each had two RBIs, and the Baltimore Orioles ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Saturday night.

The Orioles got six consecutive hits in a five-run third inning as they chased starter Brady Singer and opened a 7-0 lead. It was only Baltimore’s second win in July.

“It’s nice to get those hits going together,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “That was our best game running the bases.”

Singer (3-7) gave up seven earned runs, the most in a start in his career. He lasted two-plus innings, allowing eight hits and one walk. His one strikeout matched his fewest in a start during his two seasons in the majors.

Kris Bubic pitched six innings in relief for the Royals, giving up just one run and two hits. He struck out five.

“He was terrific and everything we’d hoped for,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “That’s one for him to put in the memory bank of how he should be tagging the strike zone.”

Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and seven hits with four strikeouts. Paul Fry (3-3) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win.

“It’s been happening since the beginning, but at the end of the day I need to (get) three outs,” Lopez said. “I have to find a way moving forward to get past the fifth inning.”

Carlos Santana had an RBI double for Kansas City.

Seven of the nine starters for Baltimore had at least one hit. DJ Stewart, Anthony Santander, Domingo Leyba and Pedro Severino all had RBIs.

Lopez was pitching well into the fifth but was pulled after giving up three runs just one out from qualifying for the win. Whit Merrifield had a sacrifice fly and Salvador Perez hit an RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Reinstated RHP Wade Davis from the 10-day injured list and designated RHP Anthony Swarzak for assignment.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-10, 7.70 ERA) faces his former team Sunday in the rubber game of the series. Carlos Hernandez (1-0, 4.98) pitches for Kansas City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-18 20:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Taiwan considers end to Level 3 COVID alert
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, 1 death
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
Eating, drinking ban in cars partially lifted across Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
China’s vaccine diplomacy has failed in Taiwan
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days